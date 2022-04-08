ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Suspect in shooting of off-duty Inglewood officer arrested in Michigan

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lbXfy_0f35glF500

The man suspected of shooting an off-duty Inglewood Police officer in the unincorporated Lennox area was arrested Thursday in Flint, Michigan.

Marquis Wilkerson, 27, was located about 5:30 p.m. Thursday in a residence just outside of Detroit and arrested without incident, according to Deputy David Yoo of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The shooting was reported about 10:10 a.m. on March 31 in the 10900 block of Osage Avenue, near Prairie Avenue and the Inglewood city limit.

Investigators learned the victim was at the scene to assist a family member “in possibly retrieving property” when he was allegedly confronted by Wilkerson, who produced a gun and shot him.

The officer was taken by ambulance to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg, and was listed in stable condition the night of the shooting.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office is seeking to have the suspect extradited to California, Yoo said.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Inglewood, CA
State
California State
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Lennox, CA
Inglewood, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS LA

David Cerigioni identified as 70-year-old tree trimmer who died on the job

A tree trimmer who was found dead on the job Saturday has been identified as 70-year-old David Cerigioni. Police say they found Cerigioni hanging upside down about 50-feet up in the air on the former Van Halen Estate located on Coldwater Canyon Avenue near Mulholland Saturday afternoon. The fire department used a ladder truck to reach Cerigioni and get him down, but unfortunately, he had already passed away. Cerigioni was apparently trimming a tree around utility cables including a power line but it is not clear right now whether he or one of his tools came in contact with it. "There were high-powered tension...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Oakland Press

Life sentence dropped for man who killed young engineer for his car at 16

At age 16, Akil Logan of Pontiac had a plan to arrive in style at an upcoming high school dance. The plan: Steal a car to his liking — and maybe shoot the owner to get it. So he and a few friends took a ride to Southfield to carry out that plan. It went down in the parking lot of a Farmer Jack grocery store on Telegraph Road, on Oct. 6, 1995.
PONTIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Detroit#Flint#Inglewood Police
Reason.com

The FBI Decided Not To Knock Down a Suspect's Front Door Because 'It Was an Affluent Neighborhood'

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit heard oral arguments yesterday in United States v. Abou-Khatwa, an insurance fraud case. While most of the argument focused on D.C. insurance broker Tarek Abou-Khatwa's appeal of his 2019 conviction, toward the end Judge Patricia Millett brought up an aspect of the case that troubled her: When FBI agents served a search warrant at Abou-Khatwa's home in Kalorama Heights, a swanky D.C. neighborhood "favored by diplomats and power brokers," there was no answer at the door. But instead of breaching the front door, the agents went around the back to preserve "the aesthetics" of an "affluent neighborhood."
PUBLIC SAFETY
WNEM

ARMED & DANGEROUS: Police searching for man accused of murdering 2

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a man accused of murder. Kim Ward Jr., 31, is considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not try to apprehend him. Instead, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy