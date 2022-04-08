ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shawano County, WI

A Familiar Flyer Is Back In Shawano County

By Robert Kennedy
wtaq.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNAVARINO, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A familiar flyer has returned to Shawano County. Sandhill cranes were spotted Thursday morning in the fields near the Navarino State Wildlife Area. With grey feathers, bright yellow eyes and signature red caps, the stork-like birds patrol a farm field near Navarino, and in...

wtaq.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSAW

Why snow fleas in your yard are a good sign

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’ve noticed little black specks in snowbanks lately, you might have seen snow fleas. They’re a specific type of Springtail and unlike many other bugs, they’re able to survive in the cold winter temperatures. “The reason they got the name snow fleas...
WAUSAU, WI
Calhoun County Journal

A Back County View of the McClellan Horse Trails

Craig Waldron of Back Country Horseman of America (BCHA) McClellan Chapter took the Calhoun County Journal on a tour of the Camp McClellan Horse Trails. This county owned area was built around preexisting trails from the former Fort McClellan army base. Visitors are welcomed to come trail, ride, and camp with their own horse at the over 900 acres of pristine forests located at Camp McClellan Horse Trails in Anniston, Alabama, just off I-20. For those that may not be familiar with the area, the Camp McClellan horse trails are located at the foothills of the Appalachian Mountains and offer picturesque views down every trail. The BCHA-McClellan is a nonprofit group that is part of a nationwide organization that is committed to protecting the access of equestrians to public lands. They are devoted to equestrians that love to ride and explore new trails. They also assist with trail maintenance and improvement projects and are responsible for keeping other pubic trails clear for all user groups. They also welcome riders of all types, ages, and interests into their chapters.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Florida State
County
Shawano County, WI
City
Navarino, WI
Shawano County, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Government
Shawano County, WI
Pets & Animals
Shawano County, WI
Lifestyle
Outsider.com

Person Caught on Eagle Nest Cam Dumping Deer Carcass: VIDEO

Every now and then while outside you spot someone doing something peculiar, but a recent incident had wildlife officials scratching their heads. An eagle nest cam happened to catch a man dumping a deer carcass in close proximity to the nest. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ (DNR) popular EagleCam...
RAPID CITY, SD
UPMATTERS

Body of UW-Health surgeon found in northern Wisconsin

GURNEY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Cardiothoracic Surgery Fellow at UW-Health was found dead in Iron County after she made the nearly five-hour trip from Middleton to do some hiking. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on March 30 around 12 p.m., they got a teletype from the Middleton Police Department regarding a missing/overdue woman who didn’t return from a hiking trip. The woman was Kelsey Musgrove, MD.
GURNEY, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Citizen Science#Flyer#Birds#Decks#Wi#Wtaq#Navarino Nature Center#The Sandhill Cranes
Outsider.com

Minnesota Angler Catches Monster Crappie While Ice Fishing

How this Minnesota angler managed to wrangle this monster crappy out of the ice fishing hole, we’ll never know. Wyatt Williams of Bloomington, Minnesota pulled a 3-pound panfish out of the frigid waters at a small undisclosed lake just outside the Twin Cities metropolitan area on February 25, 2022. Using a live scope, Williams and his longtime fishing pal, Bobby Beattie, had located schools of fish throughout the day. They pulled up a couple of 12-inch and 13-inch panfish. Then, around 3:30 p.m., Williams found a monster on the other end of his line.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
13 WHAM

Man trampled by cows on LeRoy farm

Genesee County, N.Y. — A man is in critical condition after he was trampled by cows in Leroy. This happened just before 9 a.m. Tuesday near Oatka Trail. LeRoy Police say the 38-year-old man was trying to move about 20 cows from one location to another on a property.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
WEAU-TV 13

Two Wisconsin counties haven’t had a COVID-19 case in weeks

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin county that has only recorded a single COVID-19 case all month and another that has not seen one since the Ides of March dropped into the Dept. of Health Services’ lowest category for tracking the virus’ spread. In DHS’ latest weekly update,...
WIBW

Three girls from Iowa killed in car-semi crash Saturday in southwest Kansas

KINGSDOWN, Kan. (WIBW) - Three children from Iowa have died following a two-vehicle crash Saturday in Ford County in southwest Kansas, authorities said. The collision was reported at 3:30 p.m. Saturday on US-54 highway, about three miles southwest of Kingsdown. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2008 Mercury Grand...
KINGSDOWN, KS
FireRescue1

Wis. assistant chief dies after farm accident, FD says

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.
CAMBRIDGE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy