GRAINS-Chicago futures rise ahead of U.S. monthly supply-demand assessment

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

(Updates prices, adds comment) April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat, soybean and corn futures rose in early trade on Friday, boosting weekly gains ahead of the U.S. agriculture department's monthly World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report to be released later in the day. The report comes as traders...

www.agriculture.com

MySanAntonio

U.S. business activity rebounds to eight-month high, costs rise

U.S. business activity advanced to an eight-month high in early March as fewer Covid-19 restrictions and less severe supply chain disruptions supported demand and production. The S&P Global flash U.S. composite purchasing managers index, formerly known as the IHS Markit PMI, increased 2.6 points to 58.5, the group reported Thursday. Readings above 50 indicate growth. IHS Markit recently merged with S&P Global.
MarketWatch

Oil futures end lower as U.S. reportedly looks to Venezuela for supplies

Oil futures finished lower Monday, on reports that the U.S. may reach a deal to lift sanctions on Venezuelan oil, which would help ease any losses from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Oil prices sold off early on peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, then bounced back a bit when it seemed those talks had little chance for success, said Phil Flynn, senior market analyst at The Price Futures Group. However, oil's loss was also linked to COVID-related shutdowns in China and reports that the U.S. is going to allow Venezuela to do some oil-for-debt swaps, in an attempt to get more oil on the market, he said. Flynn believes the Biden administration is desperate to do a deal with Venezuela because supplies of diesel fuel are at historically low levels. West Texas Intermediate crude for April delivery.
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Food prices hit record high in March, U.N. agency says

PARIS, April 8 (Reuters) - World food prices jumped nearly 13% in March to a new record high as the war in Ukraine caused turmoil in markets for staple grains and edible oils, the U.N. food agency said on Friday. The Food and Agriculture Organization's (FAO) food price index, which...
Agriculture Online

U.S. soy supplies to fall as exports rise

CHICAGO, April 8 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean stocks will be smaller than previously forecast as harvest shortfalls in Brazil boosted export demand for U.S. supplies, the government said on Friday. Ending stocks of U.S. soybeans were forecast to be 260 million bushels on Sept. 1, U.S. Agriculture Department said in...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat falls back as traders assess Ukraine talks, U.S. rain

(Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) PARIS/MUMBAI, March 16 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat fell on Wednesday, giving back some of its day-earlier gains, as investors saw positive signs in talks between Ukraine and Russia to end a three-week war while rain forecast in the U.S. Plains eased concerns over parched crops.
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
americanmilitarynews.com

US-based Chinese professor calls on China to invade Taiwan with ‘overwhelming troops, firepower’

A Chinese professor who works in the U.S. called on China to invade Taiwan with “our overwhelming troops and firepower” last week during a speech in Beijing. Professor Yi Li spoke to students at the Chaoyang District Party School in Beijing last Friday in which he praised the Russian military strategy in the ongoing invasion of Ukraine and suggested it serves as a model for how China can invade and “reunify” with Taiwan, according to his remarks shared on China’s WeChat social media platform.
TheStreet

Microsoft Warns Russia Regarding Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has plunged multinationals into a new paradigm: They can no longer remain neutral in geopolitical issues. Nor can they content themselves with issuing statements repeating platitudes about emergency and humanitarian aid. They sometimes must act, taking sides and strong measures. Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation...
Agriculture Online

China sells 533,449 T of wheat at auction - reserves agency

SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - China has sold 533,449 tonnes of wheat, or 97.29% of total on offer, at an auction of state reserves, according to the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration. The average selling price was 2,857 yuan ($449.47) per tonne, the agency said in a statement. ($1...
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Chicago wheat jumps as top exporter Russia faces new sanctions

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. grains futures rose for a second consecutive session on Tuesday, with wheat climbing more than 3% as Western countries considered potential new sanctions against top exporter Russia over civilian killings in Ukraine. The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) rose...
