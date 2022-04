What’s not to love about your Hartford Whalers? OK, they skipped town 25 years ago and won championships before and after gracing Hartford with their presence. And calling them mediocre for most of their tenure here would be a euphemism. One year they finished 20th out of 21 teams. They made stupid trades that your in-laws knew were dumb.

HARTFORD, CT ・ 5 HOURS AGO