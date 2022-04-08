ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UAE's IHC to invest $2 billion in Adani Group's companies

 3 days ago
DUBAI, April 8 (Reuters) - International Holding Co (IHC.AD) has agreed to invest 7.3 billion dirhams ($2 billion) in three of Indian conglomerate Adani Group's portfolio companies.

It will provide capital to Adani Green Energy Ltd (ADNA.NS), Adani Transmission Ltd (ADAI.NS) and Adani Enterprises Ltd (ADEL.NS) which all are listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) in India – through the preferential allotment route, it said in a statement.

The investment is subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals and will comply with India's securities regulations.

The capital will be utilised for pursuing the growth of the respective businesses, further strengthening of the balance sheet and for general corporate purpose, the statement said.

IHC is chaired by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the United Arab Emirates' national security adviser and a brother of the country's de facto ruler, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed.

Sheikh Tahnoun is also the chairman of Royal Group, which owns 74% of IHC, and is chairman of ADQ.

($1 = 3.6726 UAE dirham)

Reporting by Saeed Azhar; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

#Adani Group#Indian#Adani Green Energy Ltd#Adani Transmission Ltd#Adani Enterprises Ltd#The Bombay Stock Exchange#Bse#National Stock Exchange#Nse
Parker wins EU antitrust nod for $8.2 billion Meggitt buy

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - U.S. engineering and aerospace group Parker-Hannifin on Monday won EU antitrust approval for its 6.3-billion-pound ($8.2 billion) planned acquisition of Britain’s Meggitt after pledging to sell a factory in the United States. The European Commission said the remedy addressed its competition concerns, confirming a Reuters story...
BUSINESS
Reuters

India watchdog recommends 36% cut in base price of prime 5G spectrum

NEW DELHI, April 11 (Reuters) - India's telecoms watchdog on Monday recommended a 36% cut from its earlier proposed base price for the auction of a prime spectrum for 5G networks, signaling some relief to India's cash-strapped telecom sector. The move comes as India's government is gearing up for next-generation...
MARKETS
Reuters

Italy's new rules on 5G deals risk delays, industry lobby warns

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - New rules to oversee the build-up of fifth generation mobile networks in Italy risk creating red tape delays for telecoms firms as they strive to upgrade their grids, a document from the country's industry lobby showed on Monday. Rome, in beefing up its "golden powers",...
WORLD
Reuters

Moody's keeps negative outlook on Mexico banking system

MEXICO CITY, April 11 (Reuters) - Moody’s on Monday said its outlook on Mexico’s banking system remained negative, citing a weak economic recovery expected in 2022. The rating agency added activity in Latin America’s second-largest economy could also present weaker operating conditions for the banking sector throughout the year. (Reporting by Kylie Madry; Editing by Daina Beth Solomon)
WORLD
Reuters

Iraqi minister calls for new oil company in Kurdistan

CAIRO, April 11 (Reuters) - Iraq’s oil minister called on Monday for the establishment of a new oil company in its northern Kurdish region to manage the energy contracts signed by the regional government, the oil ministry said in a statement. Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar, speaking at the conclusion of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most currencies rise; Brazil central bank analyzing inflation data for policy approach

* Brazil's central bank analyzing surprise inflation figures * Pakistan parliament elects Shehbaz Sharif as new PM * Braskem rallies; J&F prepares bid for majority stake By Susan Mathew April 11 (Reuters) - Most emerging market currencies outside Asia gave up early sluggishness to firm as the dollar moved slightly away from two-year highs, with crude exporters Mexico and Colombia's pesos gaining despite a 4% tumble in oil prices. The Latin American currencies rose 0.2% and 0.4% respectively, while Turkey's lira and South Africa's rand were also well in the black, cutting some losses for the broader emerging market currencies index. World's biggest copper producers Chile and Peru, however, saw their currencies weaken as prices of the red metal slipped. "Food prices remain high, central banks remain hawkish, and U.S. rates are unlikely to peak that early in the cycle. ... In EMFX, we see risks of a pull back, as the SPX is often trading on the back-foot in early April and as commodity prices are consolidating," Citigroup strategists said in a note. "But that may well be a buying opportunity for the high carry FX." Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday that policymakers were analyzing the recent inflation surprise in the country as well as policy normalization in the United States to see if it marked a change of trend in Brazil's aggressive tightening cycle, which was seen ending soon. Brazil's real was flat in choppy trade. Investors now look to first-quarter earnings, with big U.S. banks set to kick them off this week. A policy decision by the European Central Bank and U.S. inflation data for March are also due this week. Elsewhere, after a strong day for Pakistan markets following the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the parliament on Monday elected opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, a more Western-friendly politician, as the country's new premier. "The main challenge facing Shehbaz Sharif ... is stabilising the economy. The key to achieving this is a deal with the IMF," said Gareth Leather, senior Asia economist at Capital Economics. "The price for any further support will be a further tightening of fiscal and monetary policy. While this will cause growth to slow in the near term, it is also Pakistan's best hope of a avoiding a full-blown crisis." Russia's rouble fell in Moscow trading, last at 79.5 after the central bank lifted some capital controls. Emerging market stocks also fell, with those in Latin America down between 0.2% and 0.6%. Braskem topped Brazil's Bovespa index, up 3.2% after a report said holding company J&F Investimentos has prepared an offer to purchase a controlling stake in the Brazilian petrochemical firm. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1419 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1112.32 -1.38 MSCI LatAm 2631.20 0.06 Brazil Bovespa 117587.72 -0.62 Mexico IPC 54596.79 -0.17 Chile IPSA 4941.35 -0.56 Argentina MerVal 0.00 0 Colombia COLCAP 1628.15 0.16 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7136 -0.06 Mexico peso 20.0260 -0.03 Chile peso 820.4 -0.49 Colombia peso 3735.82 0.43 Peru sol 3.707 0.08 Argentina peso 112.5800 -0.37 (interbank) (Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
BUSINESS
