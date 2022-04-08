ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch Latto Perform a Medley of ‘Sunshine’ and ‘Big Energy’ on ‘Fallon’

By Kat Bouza
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLatto returned to the late-night circuit Thursday, performing a medley of “Sunshine” and her chart-topping single “Big Energy” on The Tonight Show. Both tracks are featured on the Atlanta rapper’s latest studio album, 777, which...

www.sfgate.com

Related
Stereogum

Latto – “Sunshine” (Feat. Childish Gambino & Lil Wayne)

Donald Glover finally brought Atlanta back to the airwaves for a third season last night, four years after the last one. But that wasn’t Glover’s only noteworthy pop-culture moment of the evening. At midnight, when the ascendant Atlanta rapper Latto’s new album 777 dropped, it featured an increasingly rare feature from Glover’s musical alter ego Childish Gambino. The 777 track “Sunshine” features Gambino and Lil Wayne, and the three of them jibe quite nicely over Bongo and Luke Crowder’s production, smoothly trading verses within a sound Latto has described as “hood gospel.” Glover sounds especially comfortable gliding over the soulful, swaying beat.
Pitchfork

Childish Gambino and Lil Wayne Join Latto on New Song “Sunshine”: Listen

Atlanta-based rapper Latto has released her new album 777 via RCA. The record includes a new song with Lil Wayne and Childish Gambino called “Sunshine.” Hear it below. 777 is Latto’s second record, following her August 2020 studio debut Queen of da Souf. She previewed her new album with the singles “Big Energy,” “Soufside,” and “Wheelie.” Additional guests on 777 include Lil Durk, Nardo Wick, and Kodak Black.
Popculture

'Moonshiners' Stars Cause of Death Confirmed

Moonshiners alum Lance Waldroup's passing one year ago came in shocking fashion and hit fans in the feels. According to TMZ, the confirmed cause of death for the young reality star isn't surprising given his connections to his long history of health issues. Waldroup's death is officially listed as the result of congestive heart failure, sparked by morbid obesity and cardiomyopathy in the end.
Laredo Morning Times

Brothers Osborne Perform Raucous Single ‘Headstone’ on ‘Fallon’

Brothers Osborne appeared on The Tonight Show to showcase their recent song “Headstone.” The musicians appeared with their live band for a rollicking take on the guitar-driven song, one of the duo’s most aggressive numbers to date. “Headstone,” released in January, is one of three bonus tracks...
hotnewhiphop.com

Latto Addresses Fans Criticizing Her For Performing In Small Venues

Everybody's gotta start somewhere... Atlanta-based rapper Latto has been having the strongest stretch of her career thus far, recently heading out on tour with Saucy Santana, Kali, and others to promote her upcoming new album, 777. The tour has seen Latto sell out various smaller venues across the country and as videos of her performance are being shared on social media, critics are speaking out about the size of her stage, attempting to shame the rapper.
Stereogum

Watch Wolf Alice Play “The Last Man On Earth” With A Choir & Strings On Fallon

Last year, big-time UK alt-rockers Wolf Alice returned with Blue Weekend, their follow-up to the 2017 Mercury Prize-winning album Visions Of A Life. With the new record, Wolf Alice racked up another Mercury Prize nomination and continued to sound bigger and more majestic. Last night, the band did musical-guest duties on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show, and they gave their single “The Last Man On Earth” the kind of big-gesture performance that it demands.
People

Sam Elliott Apologizes to Benedict Cumberbatch and Power of the Dog Cast: 'Sorry I Hurt Any of Those Friends'

Sam Elliott is expressing his regrets over the controversial comments he made about Jane Campion's film, The Power of the Dog, last month. On Sunday, the A Star Is Born actor said he wanted to "apologize to the cast of The Power of the Dog" during his talk at Deadline's Contenders TV event. "And, in particular, Benedict Cumberbatch. I can only say that I'm sorry, and I am. I am," he shared.
SFGate

Netflix Parts Ways With ‘Bridgerton’ Spin-Off Production Designer Amid Bullying Allegations

A production designer has reportedly been fired from Netflix’s “Bridgerton” spin-off “Queen Charlotte” over allegations of bullying. British tabloid The Sun has reported production designer Dave Arrowsmith, who has worked on projects including “The Kissing Booth” and “Screw,” was “fired by Netflix chiefs amid claims of abusive behaviour and bullying on set.”
