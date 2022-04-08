ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Senator Warnock marks historic day with note to his daughter

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAli Velshi reports on a note Senator Raphael Warnock wrote to his...

www.msnbc.com

Salon

"Little maggot-infested man": Tom Cotton slammed for saying Ketanji Brown Jackson would defend Nazis

"Tom Cotton is the lowest of the low," Democratic National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison told the hosts of MSNBC's "Morning Joe" on Wednesday. Angered by the Republican senator's suggestion that Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is set to be confirmed to the Supreme Court this week, "might have" defended the Nazis during the Nuremberg trials, Harrison called Cotton a "little maggot-infested man."
The Independent

Democratic Party chair rips ‘maggot-infested’ Tom Cotton and ‘fascism’ of GOP

The chair of the Democratic Party went on the attack and told voters that the Republican Party’s embrace of “fraud, fear and fascism” should not be rewarded with a return to power in Washington.DNC chair Jamie Harrison made the comments during an appearance on MSNBC’s Morning Joe, taking specific aim at GOP Sen Tom Cotton of Arkansas whose criticism of Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson was widely criticised as cheap and based on a willful misreading of her past work.A number of Republican senators, including Mr Cotton, went after the judge for her sentencing record in cases of...
MSNBC

Trump identifies what he considers the key detail about Jan. 6

It’s been a while since Donald Trump talked to an independent news organization about the Jan. 6 attack, so the former president’s Washington Post interview yesterday stood out — in part because it was unusual, and in part because the Republican covered a surprising amount of ground.
MSNBC

Why Ivanka Trump's testimony could hurt her father the most

Ivanka Trump, former President Donald Trump’s eldest daughter, recently appeared voluntarily before the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. She testified for eight hours, reportedly invoking no privileges. If she testified fully and truthfully, there is a very good chance the information she provided incriminated her father.
MSNBC

Another Trump admin official accused of voting irregularity

In light of the Trump administration’s many failures and scandals, it might be tempting to think veterans of the Republican team would avoid the political spotlight, at least for a while. But as it turns out, that’s not the case: A surprising number of Trump administration officials are hoping to parlay their service into careers in elected office.
MSNBC

WSJ: Trump helped pave the way for Justice Jackson

The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board writes how former President Trump's preoccupation with conspiracy theories helped pave the way for Justice Jackson. The Morning Joe panel discusses.April 8, 2022.
MSNBC

Nobody wants Sarah Palin in Congress — not even Sarah Palin

When the news broke Friday that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is running for Congress, I thought it was an April Fool’s joke. But, sadly, no. Palin, who burst onto the national scene in 2008 as the GOP’s vice presidential candidate, is once again trying to go from Wasilla to Washington.

