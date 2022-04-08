ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and predictions

By Skip Snow
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PQoTJ_0f35bEPr00

The Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants open the season Friday at 4:35 p.m. ET at Oracle Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Marlins vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Last season, the Giants won 4 of the 7 games the teams played with each team scoring 22 runs.

The Marlins faltered in 2021 after a solid 23-25 start. They struggled mightily on offense and went just 42-72 (.368) the rest of the way.

The Giants won a MLB-high 107 games in 2021. At 4.96 runs per game, San Francisco ranked second in the NL in scoring; the Giants ranked second in the league in runs allowed (3.67 per game).

Marlins at Giants: Projected starters

RHP Sandy Alcantara vs. RHP Logan Webb

Alcantara (9-15, 3.19 ERA in 2021) draws the opening day start for Miami. Last season, he posted a 1.07 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9, and 8.8 K/9 across 205 2/3 IP.

  • 2021 walk and strikeout rates were career bests.
  • Current San Francisco bats own a .740 OPS against him.

Webb (11-3, 3.03 ERA in 2021) logged a 1.11 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9, and 9.6 K/9 in 148 1/3 IP last season.

  • Owns a career 3.10 ERA at home (1.96 last season).
  • Scuffled his way to an .829 OPS allowed in April, 2021.

Marlins at Giants odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:32 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Marlins +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Giants -140 (bet $140 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Marlins +1.5 (-180) | Giants -1.5 (+145)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -102 | U: -125)

Exclusive USA TODAY Network offer: Deposit $10 or more, get $200 in instant bet credits at Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Place your legal, online sports bets at Tipico. Let’s make this interesting. Bet now!

Marlins at Giants prediction and picks

Prediction

Giants 5, Marlins 4

Money line

Alcantara benefited from a .270 batting average on balls in play last season. He’s tougher on righty bats (.631 OPSA career), but San Francisco is a strong club against righties and they figure to post a lot of ABs from the left side.

The Giants have been a very strong club at home the last couple of seasons. They are worth the tag here. TAKE SAN FRANCISCO (-145).

Win your fantasy baseball league with BaseballHQ.com. For decades, BHQ has been helping players just like you win! Use the couple code SBW22 for $15 OFF a Draft Prep or full-season subscription. New customer offer; expires 4/30/2022. Subscribe today and start winning!

AVOID.

With a slight fade of Alcantara riding a batter’s wind that clashes with the park’s pitcher-friendly numbers, tab the OVER 7.5 (-102) with a slight lean.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, Sportsbook Wire’s official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and soon IA. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
Heat Nation

Tiger Woods’ ruthless 2-word response to Dwyane Wade after the Miami Heat legend asked if he could become a good golfer

Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade is one of the best to ever play basketball. Given how great of an athlete he is, it stands to reason that he’s capable of holding his own in other sports. However, he apparently asked golfing legend Tiger Woods more than a dozen years ago if he could be good at golf, to which Woods had a hilarious response.
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Former NFL Running Back, Cowboys Coach Dies At 52

A former NFL running back and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach passed away at the age of 52 on Sunday night. Gary Brown, who starred collegiately at Penn State before playing in the National Football League, died in his hometown of Williamsport, Pennsylvania. “Former Dallas Cowboys running back coach Gary Brown,...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
City
Miami, FL
County
San Francisco, CA
City
San Francisco, CA
Miami, FL
Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Report: Tom Brady only returned to Bucs after secret plan fell through

Tom Brady has had an eventful offseason marked with a brief retirement and subsequent unretirement. Additionally, just a few weeks after Brady announced his return to the Buccaneers, Bruce Arians stepped down as Tampa Bay’s head coach. A lot of what transpired this offseason for Brady hasn’t made sense,...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Photos: Amanda Balionis Is Married To A Former NFL Quarterback

Amanda Balionis will have full coverage of the final round of The Masters from Augusta National on CBS on Sunday afternoon. The longtime golf reporter is the sideline reporter for the first major of the 2022 golf season, which is entering the final round on Sunday. Balionis, who covers several...
NFL
The Spun

Miami Football Player Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charges

University of Miami linebacker Deshawn Troutman was arrested last month for domestic violence, according to a new report. Troutman was arrested on March 22 following one of the team’s spring practice sessions, per the Miami Herald. The 19-year-old Miami native has been charged with misdemeanor battery. FOX Sports radio...
MIAMI, FL
The Spun

Washington Commanders Release Former First-Round Pick

There has been a flurry of NFL roster moves today. But the most notable might have come out of the nation’s capital, where the Washington Commanders announced the release of a former first-round pick. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Commanders have waived cornerback D.J. Hayden. The move...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Miami Marlins#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores
The Spun

Michael Sam Has Landed A Coaching Job: NFL World Reacts

Former Missouri Tigers standout Michael Sam, who came out before the 2014 NFL Draft, has landed a new coaching job. Sam, a standout pass rusher for Missouri, came out as gay following the conclusion of his collegiate career. The 2013 SEC Defensive Player of the Year was a 7th round pick in the 2014 NFL Draft by the then-St. Louis Rams.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Considering A Big Quarterback Move

Buckle up, Saints fans. New Orleans’ front office is reportedly considering a major move to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Saints are reportedly considering packaging picks No. 16 and 19 in the 2022 NFL Draft to move up. They’d do so with the goal of drafting either Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA teams with the best odds of winning the 2022 NBA Finals

The 2021-2022 NBA regular season is in the books, and 20 teams still have a chance at capturing the Larry O’Brien championship trophy by the end of June. The Phoenix Suns secured the best record in the NBA by a wide margin and enter the playoffs as title favorites, but this season has delivered a relatively open title race with plenty of interesting storylines.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
Twitter
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Guardian

Dwayne Haskins was dehumanized in the wake of his tragic death

When Daniel Wilcox read the tweet ESPN’s Adam Schefter posted to break the news of NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins’ death, he thought about how some view athletes as mere entertainers without taking the time to see them as human. “When you’re in the NFL, you’re just a piece...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Playoffs: Odds for the 20 remaining teams

The stage is set for the NBA postseason and it’s time to check out the 2021-22 NBA Championship odds. The play-in tournament, featuring the seven through 10 seeds in each conference vying for four spots, begins Tuesday and concludes Friday, followed by the 2022 NBA Playoffs tipping off with four games Saturday and four games Sunday. Make sure to check back as we make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Saints hoping to land 'three of the top 20 or 25' prospects after big Eagles trade

What will the New Orleans Saints do with their new picks in the 2022 NFL draft? Will they package Nos. 16 and 19 in a trade up even further, targeting a quarterback? Stay put and pick the best available players (one of which could be a passer), whether it’s an exciting receiver prospect or a meat-and-potatoes-loving lineman? There are several viable directions New Orleans could go.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Should the Boston Celtics be afraid of facing the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs?

Should the Boston Celtics be at least a little afraid of facing the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the 2022 NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs? While it is by no means a settled affair just yet with the Nets still needing to win the seven – eight matchup of the play-in tourney for the honor of facing the Celtics to start their postseason play, it seems more likely than not that Boston will be playing agianst the likes of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and perhaps even Bill Simmons to start the first round.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Reacting to the Boston Celtics' remarkable turnaround since January: From 11-seed to 'best team in basketball'

The Boston Celtics had themselves a historic turnaround midseason under first-year head coach Ime Udoka, seeing the team make the leap from the Eastern Conference’s 11th-place position to nearly stealing the top seed to close out the 2021-22 NBA season is not a feat we see with frequency in the league the Celtics now sit near the top of.
BOSTON, MA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

18 potential prospects for the Patriots at 21st overall in the 2022 NFL draft

The New England Patriots are slated to pick at 21st overall in the 2022 NFL draft, and Bill Belichick is liable to try just about anything. New England has seven picks, and Patriots owner Robert Kraft suggested the team wants to focus on building their talent through the draft. So it seems unlikely Belichick will ship off any more draft capital for veterans after he traded a 2023 third-round pick for receiver DeVante Parker. But Belichick is hardly cemented into his draft slot. He has a propensity to move around, occasionally moving up to chase one of his favorite prospects — but, more often, moving back in the draft to target value.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

95K+
Followers
142K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy