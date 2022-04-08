Miami Marlins at San Francisco Giants odds, picks and predictions

The Miami Marlins and San Francisco Giants open the season Friday at 4:35 p.m. ET at Oracle Park. Let’s analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Marlins vs. Giants odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Last season, the Giants won 4 of the 7 games the teams played with each team scoring 22 runs.

The Marlins faltered in 2021 after a solid 23-25 start. They struggled mightily on offense and went just 42-72 (.368) the rest of the way.

The Giants won a MLB-high 107 games in 2021. At 4.96 runs per game, San Francisco ranked second in the NL in scoring; the Giants ranked second in the league in runs allowed (3.67 per game).

Marlins at Giants: Projected starters

RHP Sandy Alcantara vs. RHP Logan Webb

Alcantara (9-15, 3.19 ERA in 2021) draws the opening day start for Miami. Last season, he posted a 1.07 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9, and 8.8 K/9 across 205 2/3 IP.

2021 walk and strikeout rates were career bests.

Current San Francisco bats own a .740 OPS against him.

Webb (11-3, 3.03 ERA in 2021) logged a 1.11 WHIP, 2.2 BB/9, and 9.6 K/9 in 148 1/3 IP last season.

Owns a career 3.10 ERA at home (1.96 last season).

Scuffled his way to an .829 OPS allowed in April, 2021.

Marlins at Giants odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 12:32 a.m. ET.

Money line: Marlins +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Giants -140 (bet $140 to win $100)

Marlins +115 (bet $100 to win $115) | Giants -140 (bet $140 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS): Marlins +1.5 (-180) | Giants -1.5 (+145)

Marlins +1.5 (-180) | Giants -1.5 (+145) Over/Under (O/U): 7.5 (O: -102 | U: -125)

Marlins at Giants prediction and picks

Prediction

Giants 5, Marlins 4

Money line

Alcantara benefited from a .270 batting average on balls in play last season. He’s tougher on righty bats (.631 OPSA career), but San Francisco is a strong club against righties and they figure to post a lot of ABs from the left side.

The Giants have been a very strong club at home the last couple of seasons. They are worth the tag here. TAKE SAN FRANCISCO (-145).

AVOID.

With a slight fade of Alcantara riding a batter’s wind that clashes with the park’s pitcher-friendly numbers, tab the OVER 7.5 (-102) with a slight lean.

