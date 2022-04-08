ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yuma, AZ

News 11 Weather Authority: Dominant ridge

By Rob Fram
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - High pressure in the East Pacific continues to expound into the Western...

Bring Me The News

Changes to Bring Me The News' weather coverage

We have some news to share regarding Bring Me The News' weather coverage. The good news is that starting Monday, BMTN readers will be getting Sven Sundgaard forecasts five days a week – Monday to Friday – up from his current three days. Sven will be broadening the...
ENVIRONMENT
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Warmer this week; Rain returns Tuesday

NICE WARM-UP TODAY: Temperatures are mostly in the 30-40 degree range across Alabama, but a few colder spots over the eastern counties are in the upper 20s. Look for a high in the 60s today with a partly to mostly sunny sky. Clouds increase tonight ahead of an approaching upper trough.
ALABAMA STATE
Eyewitness News

Your March 18 evening Eyewitness news & Early Warning Weather

A Middletown bakery is making sure that a Ukrainian family that just arrived getting a warm welcome and has everything that they need. Tomorrow will be a big day for the City of Hartford. Several events are planned, including the St Patrick’s Day Parade. Forecast: Bright with record warmth...
MIDDLETOWN, CT
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Pleasant days, cool nights ahead

From James Spann and the ABC 33/40 Weather Blog: A CHANCE TO DRY OUT: We are forecasting dry weather for Alabama through early next week. Look for a partly sunny sky today and tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s the average high for Birmingham on March 24 is 69. The weekend will feature sunny days and clear nights, but temperatures remain below average. The high Saturday will be in the mid 60s, followed by low 60s Sunday. Mornings will be chilly coldest morning will come early Sunday with 30s likely for most of North/Central Alabama. Some frost is likely, and colder spots will likely see a late season freeze.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
NBC Los Angeles

Pre-Dawn Earthquake Shakes Parts of Southern California

Some Southern Californians were awakened by shaking from a magnitude-3.4 earthquake early Tuesday centered in southwestern San Bernardino County. The pre-dawn quake was centered near Rancho Cucamonga and Ontario at about 3:30 a.m. It was 4.3 miles deep. There are no reports of damage or injuries. Shaking was reported in...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
LiveScience

San Andreas Fault's creeping section could unleash large earthquakes

The middle section of the San Andreas Fault may have the capacity to host larger earthquakes than previously believed. Between the towns of Parkfield and Hollister, the famous California fault undergoes something called aseismic creep. Instead of building up strain and then slipping in one earth-rattling moment, the two sections of fault move imperceptibly, releasing stress without causing large quakes. But looking back millions of years in time, researchers have found that this section of fault may have experienced earthquakes of magnitude 7 and higher. That is larger than the magnitude-6.9 Loma Prieta temblor that killed 63 people in the Bay Area in 1989.
SAN ANDREAS, CA
Gizmodo

Staggering Photos Show Lake Powell Nearly Dried Up

An area of Lake Powell seen on June 23, 2021 and March 27, 2022 in Big Water, Utah. Gif : Gizmodo ( Getty Images ) Lake Powell, the country’s second-largest reservoir and a key source of water and power for much of the West, is more parched than ever. Earlier this month, the lake dropped below 25% capacity, the federal government said, and has also lost 7% of its total potential capacity since 1963.
BIG WATER, UT
freightwaves.com

Snowstorm continues pounding Pacific Northwest

A storm continues to spin over the Pacific Northwest, dumping heavy snow in the mountains and drenching rain in the valleys. Several inches of snow piled up Monday in the highest elevations of the Washington Cascades, with another 12 to 24 inches possible through Tuesday night. The National Weather Service is continuing its winter weather advisory for these areas, including Lyman, Stevens Pass, Skykomish, Snoqualmie Pass, Paradise and Longmire. The biggest snow totals will occur above 4,000 feet in elevation, but snow levels will drop to about 3,000 feet Tuesday night.
ENVIRONMENT
KTAR.com

Woman on river trip through Grand Canyon falls to her death

PHOENIX – A Utah woman on a Grand Canyon National Park river trip fell to her death Monday evening, authorities said. Margaret Osswald, 34, of Salt Lake City, fell about 20 feet near Ledges Camp along the Colorado River and died of her injuries, the National Park Service said in a press release Tuesday.
PHOENIX, AZ
Weather
ABC 15 News

Water crisis at Arizona's Lake Powell

Since the turn of the 21st century, the drought across the western United States has eaten up the snowpack and water supply. Levels at Lake Powell in northern Arizona dipped to an historic low that water managers have been afraid of. The Colorado River, which Lake Powell flows through, was...
ARIZONA STATE
ABC 15 News

What to know about Lake Pleasant's fluctuating water levels

PEORIA, AZ — Water from the Colorado River is stored in Lake Pleasant, and some of it is released every summer to provide water for thousands of households across the state. Darrin Francom with the Central Arizona Project says the shortage on the Colorado River is not impacting how much water is in the Peoria lake. Rather water levels at Lake Pleasant have always changed, he says, varying by season.
PEORIA, AZ
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Occasional rain through Wednesday

WET: An approaching upper trough will bring rain back to Alabama today. Showers are lined up near the Mississippi border early this morning, but the rain will become widespread later today, and periods of rain will continue tonight and tomorrow as the upper air system slowly moves through. A few strong storms are possible near the Gulf Coast today, and over roughly the southern half of the state tomorrow. SPC has defined a “marginal risk” of severe storms for these areas; the main threat will come from strong, gusty winds.
ALABAMA STATE
KTTS

KTTS News Will Be At Severe Weather Awareness Expo Saturday

(KTTS News) — The Severe Weather Awareness Expo returns to the Battlefield Mall in Springfield this weekend. KTTS News Director Jason Rima will be there from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. You can sign up to win one of 10 weather radios. And there will be free KTTS...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry weekend ahead; Frost possible early Sunday

DRY PATTERN CONTINUES: We continue to forecast dry through through early next week across Alabama with a partly sunny sky today we expect a high in the mid 60s. Look for a good supply of sunshine over the weekend; the high tomorrow will be in the mid 60s, but closer to 60 Sunday. The coldest morning will come early Sunday with lows in the 30s across about the northern half of Alabama. Frost is likely, and colder spots will see another late season freeze.
ALABAMA STATE
weather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Custer County Plains, Fall River County Area, Pine Ridge Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-28 19:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A fire weather watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible red flag warnings. Target Area: Custer County Plains; Fall River County Area; Pine Ridge Area; Southern Black Hills FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY ACROSS THE NORTHEAST WYOMING PLAINS...THE SOUTHERN BLACK HILLS AND FAR SOUTHWEST SOUTH DAKOTA .Warm, very dry, and breezy conditions are likely to develop across much of the northeast Wyoming plains, the southern Black Hills, and far southwest South Dakota Monday afternoon. Relative humidities are expected to drop to near or below 15 percent in the afternoon, with gusty west to southwest winds. Critical or near critical fire weather condtions are likely. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY MONDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 314, 315, 316, 317, 321, 322, 325, AND 326 The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a Fire Weather Watch for gusty winds and low relative humidity, which is in effect from Monday afternoon through Monday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 314 Northern Campbell, 315 Southern Campbell, 316 Crook County Plains, 317 Weston County Plains, 321 Southern Black Hills, 322 Fall River County Area, 325 Custer County Plains and 326 Pine Ridge Area. * WINDS...West to southwest 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 11 percent. * IMPACTS...The combination of gusty winds and low relative humidity would produce critical fire weather conditions.
CUSTER COUNTY, SD

