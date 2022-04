Free Comic Book Day is coming up on May 7th, so here's everything you need to know. Well, it's exactly what it sounds like. Shops all over the U.S. will have comics to give away for free. Now, these won't be just any comic off the shelves, they'll have special titles that are specifically for Free Comic Book Day. It's a cool way to get people in the doors to support local comic shops, while also enjoying a free comic in return. There are different stipulations that vary by the shop to how many free comics you can get on that day. If you want to check out the titles that will available this year, you can check out FreeComicBookDay.com for all the info.

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 6 DAYS AGO