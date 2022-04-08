ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Piecing for peace: Quilters' sunflowers charity effort set to bloom

By Angela Bauer
 3 days ago
LaVerne Roy (left) and Barbara Suelter, both of Jacksonville, discuss their charity effort to benefit the children of Ukraine. The quilters are encouraging other quilters to make sunflower quilt blocks that will be turned into small items such as placemats or wallhangings and raffled off. Proceeds from the raffle will go to UNICEF. (Angela Bauer/Journal-Courier)

Frustrated by how helpless they feel amid news reports about the war now raging in Ukraine, two Jacksonville quilters have enlisted their friends and fellow quilters in an effort intended to grow aid for children displaced by the violence.

"I kept watching all these news shows," Barbara Suelter said, explaining the coverage of how various groups or individuals were helping by sending ammunition or traveling to Ukraine to fight. "I thought, 'How can I help?' You feel like you want to help, but you don't know how to help."

Suelter, like many, found her thoughts returning to sunflowers — Ukraine's national flower and a symbol people worldwide have adopted, along with the blue and yellow colors of the nation's flag, as a sign of their support.

Then Suelter received an email one day, telling about how a woman in Australia has developed a quilt block pattern and is using it to develop fundraising in Australia. While she was clear that the pattern was free for others to use, Suelter checked with her to be sure it was OK to use on a larger scale.

"Usually when it's a free pattern, it's for personal use," Suelter said. "But I got an immediate, enthusiastic response."

She then asked her friend LaVerne Roy if she'd be willing to work on organizing a Sunflowers for Ukraine charity effort.

"Her response was, 'I would love it — it's been bothering me, too.'"

Sunflowers for Ukraine is a paper-pieced quilt block pattern featuring a sunflower — yellow petals around a brown center — on a blue background.

"We talked about it and decided, what if we have everybody make a bunch of sunflowers?" Suelter said.

The two since have talked to three quilting groups in Jacksonville and another in Mount Sterling about having their members make the blocks. The quilters are being asked to provide the yellow and brown fabrics necessary — all fairly small scrap pieces — and the organizers are providing the blue background fabric, to unify the blocks. The finished blocks will be returned to Suelter and Roy and turned into small quilted items such as placemats, table runners or small wall hangings. The finished items will be raffled off, with all proceeds going to UNICEF to help the children of Ukraine.

"We don't know how many (blocks) we're going to get," Suelter said. "So rather than say up front that we're going to do a quilt, we decided we'd do a lot of small projects. That way, a lot of people can win."

Anyone is welcome to participate. To make it easier, there will be a sewing session at 10 a.m. Saturday at Time Square Sewing Complex, 63 E. Central Park Plaza. Roy will lead the session, complete with instruction for those who have no paper-piecing experience. Participants are asked to bring their sewing machines, thread, scissors, and yellow and brown scrap fabrics, though some scraps also will be available for those who need it, Suelter said.

"We ask that people who are doing this provide yellows and browns, but some people have gotten so excited they went home and cleaned out their stash and I have bags of yellow and brown fabrics" for people to use if needed," she said.

Extra copies of the pattern will be available Saturday. Some kits also are available at Time Square for those who want to participate but can't attend Saturday's session.

Raffle tickets are being sold for $1 each or six for $5. The drawing for the assorted raffle prizes will be at 10 a.m. July 26 at the Jacksonville Senior Center.

Photo: Spreading sunshine

LaVern Roy (left) shows Pat Martin how to make a sunflower quilt block Saturday at Time Square Sewing Complex. The blocks will used for placemats or wall hangings and sold to benefit the children of Ukraine. (Darren Iozia/Journal-Courier)
115K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

