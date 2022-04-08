Two from Jacksonville join 'Sleeping Beauty' ballet

Nora Wilson of Jacksonville will dance the roles of the Fairy of Beauty and Cinderella during Saturday's performances of "Sleeping Beauty" at The Legacy Theatre in Springfield. (Provided)

Two Jacksonville dancers will be part of the dance company this weekend when Springfield Dance and Dance Arts Studio present Tchaikovsky's "Sleeping Beauty" ballet.

Sisters Norah and Eva Wilson also have participated in past Springfield Dance productions. In "Sleeping Beauty," Norah Wilson will dance the roles of the Fairy of Beauty and Cinderella. Eva Wilson will dance as a page.

The ballet is set in a land filled with all kinds of magic, in which fairies and sylphs do their best to protect the princess and her people from the vengeful fairy, Carabosse.

Princess Aurora and her court will dance onto The Legacy Theatre stage in Springfield for performances at 2 and 6 p.m. Saturday.

Tickets, which are available at atthelegacy.com , are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

Originally produced in 1890, the classic tale was based on Charles Perrault's original story, "La Belle au Bois Dormant" with an adaptation by the Brothers Grimm. The artistic team for the show includes Julie Ratz and Gina DeCroix Russell of Dance Arts Studio, and Ronda Brinkman of Springfield Dance.

Along with central Illinois dancers, the show will feature professional dancers Martin Justo and Tevfik Vatansever as the Prince and Bluebird, respectively.

A birthday celebration for Princess Aurora will be held in the Legacy Lounge 30 minutes before each performance. Each performance lasts just under an hour.