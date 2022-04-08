ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miner Ferrexpo's Q1 production hit by Ukraine crisis

By Reuters Staff
 April 8

April 8 (Reuters) - Ukraine-focussed miner Ferrexpo said on Friday iron ore pellet production in the first quarter was 11% lower than the previous three months due to logistical and operational challenges following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The London-listed group said it was reviewing alternative methods of delivery of its products to sea-borne markets, as the port where its berth is located remained closed, but delivery of iron ore pellets to European customers via rail and barge continued. (Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

