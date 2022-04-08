Camarillo softball dominates Oak Park

Lviv, Ukraine CNN — Russian President Vladimir Putin has a new general overseeing his war in Ukraine, and his military commanders are signaling a new phase in the war: an all-out effort to take and hold the portions of Ukraine’s Donbas region still under Ukrainian control. Ukrainians seem...
Amid growing concern about gun violence and untraceable "ghost guns" that can be 3D-printed at home, President Joe Biden was scheduled Monday to introduce new policy measures on firearms. Biden's announcement will most likely rely on executive orders on gun control, ghost guns and other facets of firearms regulation as...
PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron declared Monday that he wants to “convince” a broad range of French voters to back his centrist vision, kicking off a two-week battle against far-right challenger Marine Le Pen ahead of the country’s presidential runoff vote. Le Pen, meanwhile,...
April 11 (Reuters) - Elon Musk rejected Twitter Inc's (TWTR.N) offer to join its board, an abrupt turn even as he suggested ideas in a barrage of tweets ranging from removing advertisements to dropping the letter "w" in the social media company's name. The board held many discussions with Musk,...
A weekend shooting at an Iowa nightclub that left two people dead and 10 others injured was a "targeted incident," police said. Cedar Rapids police Chief Wayne Jerman said in a news conference Sunday that evidence indicates there was more than one shooter and a dozen to two dozen shots were fired at the Taboo Nightclub and Lounge around 1:27 a.m. Sunday.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Monday morning via a press release that Juneteenth would be recognized as a city-wide paid holiday. NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS TESTS POSITIVE FOR COVID-19 AFTER WAKING UP WITH 'RASPY VOICE'. "As the second Black mayor of New York City, I know that I...
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania's Senate GOP primary. Known for his "Dr. Oz Show," which he shut down to focus on his campaign, the surgeon was not a shoo-in for the Trump nod. Oz's Republican rival, hedge fund CEO David McCormick, also had Trump's ear.
Russia's reported appointment of Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, a man with a history of targeting civilians, to take over operations in Ukraine marks what some military analysts see as an indication that Russia intends to terrorize civilians as the war progresses. Dvornikov, who most recently oversaw Russian troops in Syria, was...
The World Bank says Ukraine’s economy will shrink by 45.1% this year because of Russia’s invasion, which has shut down half of the country’s businesses, choked off imports and exports, and damaged a vast amount of critical infrastructure
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Jury selection began Monday in a long-anticipated libel lawsuit Johnny Depp filed against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, whom he accuses of falsely portraying him as a domestic abuser. Depp sued Heard over an op-ed piece she wrote in The Washington Post in 2018 in...
