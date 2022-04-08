Belle Isle Library set to re-open with striking additions, new technology

OKLAHOMA CITY ( Free Press ) — This is not your parents’ library. It’s not even the library of your youth.

The Belle Isle Library in northwest Oklahoma City has been expanded in dramatic ways that are beautiful and inviting. The ribbon-cutting and opening is Friday.

But, beyond the impressive architecture of the newest upgrade of a branch in the Metropolitan Library System is a set of new features that many never would have dreamed of just fifty years ago.

Just a few years ago, 3-D printers were a finicky curiosity that produced as many failed attempts at projects as marginally successful ones. But, Thursday, when the press were given a sneak peek inside, staff members were stopping by occasionally to check on two 3-D printers running smoothly on their own. They were easily turning out elaborate bookmarks to be handed out at the ribbon-cutting and opening Friday. And, I saw no failed attempts, either.

The new Maker Space includes two 3-D printers. Teen Librarian Lindsay Jones checks on the production of bookmarks they will give away at the opening. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

They are in a maker space that includes high-tech sewing machines and other items that promote new creations.

Full automation of book returns now installed in the new libraries in the system have been installed in the Belle Isle branch as well but unlike the other library branches the process will be on full display through floor to ceiling glass when users walk in the main entryway.

Put your checked out materials in the slot where a scanner reads what it is and then a conveyer process drops it into the hopper to its next destination in the system.

Check outs now involve just a quick scan of your library card and the material’s bar code and you are out the door. And, if you just want to say hello to a librarian in the process you can have them do the same thing for you.

And for those who still habitually look around for the card file, they haven’t used those in a while now. You will just use one of the many new computers available in a library where your access to the Internet is routine.

Design

The architectural design of the building is striking in that the original wheel-like design with shelves radiating out from the center to the outer walls has been maintained but expanded in visually pleasing ways, adding new features that will accomodate the heavy use all of OKC’s library system receive daily.

The design is such that no matter where you are in the library, it is easy to see down the rows to the center where books are checked out. Globe lights in the center give a quick reference to the user no matter where they might be standing.

From the north end of the main room looking south the center of the room is the focal point with the globe lights to the left of center. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

ADG was the firm chosen to increase the capacity and usability of the 1963 Mid-Century Modern design. And, the lead architect has a personal interest in the project.

The principal and project manager that has led the process for ADG, Steven Matthews, told Free Press that for him and his wife, the Belle Isle Library is their library. They have lived in the neighborhood for 30 years.

“When I heard about the project coming out, I was so excited,” said Matthews. “I didn’t even hardly let myself think that we would be so lucky.”

Steven Matthews was on hand to answer question from the media the day before the opening, April 7, 2022. He is the principal and project manager on the project. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

He told us that there were several key points to the upgrade that they had to achieve:

6,000 square feet to grow their book and other loan materials media

More small group and large group meeting rooms

More space in the staff area to allow processing of the addition of more materials

Matthews said that they knew they would have to grow the building substantially but the question was just how.

The south exterior of the largest part of the addition features floor to ceiling light-filtering glass. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

“It was a challenge. It finally struck us: let it grow radially. Everything grows out organically from the center.”

He said that for a public space that is supposed to invite people in, that space has to make sense: “Having gotten a glimpse from the building from the outside, does it fulfill the promise that I saw from the outside?” said Matthews. “And I hope this interior does.”

ADG interior designers had the advantage that is not always available of getting to design fixtures and even the furniture users will sit in.

“Our interior designers worked hand in hand with the library system to design more shelving,” said Matthews. “We used the carpeting that they had suggested we use. And then I think one thing that we should mention is, I think the furniture is spectacular. It is so in keeping with the whole spirit of the mid-century modern aesthetic.”

He continued, “one of the things I’m most proud of is how well the exterior and the interior play off of each other.”

Matthews did want us to mention that there are a few things that are not quite complete due to the same supply chain challenges that eveyrone encounteres sooner or later right now.

The wood-like end pieces for the shelf units are not in yet but will be arriving at a later date when they will be installed.

The south end of the biggest part of the additional space feature custom designed furniture for the Belle Isle Library. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

The most striking interior feature that also affects the look of the building day and night is the south exposure where the addition now facing the Northwest Expressway is made up of floor to roof glass.

At night, passers-by can see fully into the shelves and the library itself making it obvious what the building is even if the sign is not noticed.

In the day, natural light floods in.

One of the architects on the project, Curtis Freeman, pointed out some unique aspects of that particular part of the library designed very much to accommodate users who come and stay.

ADG’s attractive designs of furniture join with dramatic natural light that will accomodate readers of the physical volumes.

The east entrance has been expanded and sitting terraces added for those who want to sit outside. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

He pointed out that they had to get just the right combination of light-filtering film to put on the windows to make sure it wasn’t either too hot or too bright which would drive away some of the users.

“So we went through many renditions of the glazing,” Freeman said. “How do we get the perfect glazing when you’re sitting here so it doesn’t have so much heat that’s coming through?”

In addition, there are motorized sunshades that the library staff can lower if the sun is too intense in the summer months.

10,000

Tawna Dickens, second from the top of staff leadership at the Belle Isle Library talked to us about the challenges of getting all of the materials into the library and organized before the Friday opening.

Tawna Dickens, one of the staff leaders at the Belle Isle Library prepares to for opening day, April 7, 2022. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

“There were two phases to the project,” said Dickens. “So, the first phase was getting everything from our temporary space over here and in an appropriate space.

“But then, we had over 10,000 materials that had been purchased in boxes at our service center. And then, we had to integrate those into our collection, which means shelving, all of those.”

And then, there’s a lot of shifting that comes with that because you think you have things in the right space and now you don’t with all those new materials.”

Looking from the south end of the new addition past the original exterior walls toward the center of the building just to the left out of the frame. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

Dickens said that each section of the library increased by at least 20%.

Ribbon-cutting

The official ribbon-cutting and opening of the libary to the public begins at 3:30 p.m., Friday April 8 at 5501 N. Villa Avenue in Oklahoma City.

The party will continue throughout the weekend with concerts, progams, and tours of the Library’s 32,000 square feet now that the new renovation is complete. The new Maker Space, where people of all ages can experience new technologies, will be available for demonstrations.

The expanded children’s book room is prepared for new visitors on opening day. (BRETT DICKERSON/Okla City Free Press)

The library was originally designed by architect Jack Mills with Turnbull & Mills in the early 1960s. The project contractor is Wynn Construction, the same contractor that built the library in 1963.

The $7.8 million renovation and expansion was paid for through Better Streets, Safer City Bond Issue that was passed by voters in 2017 and a generous $950,000 donation from Gordon and LaVerne Taylor.

To see a gallery of the ribbon-cutting and opening the next day:

Last Updated April 9, 2022, 12:52 PM by Brett Dickerson – Editor

