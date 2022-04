When the city of Chicago hosted its annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade this year, it had a special guest: the Auburn High Marching Band. Attending an event of that size had been on the backburner for the high school for more than two years because of COVID-19. Last year, the band was not even allowed to travel to its own away games. Yet Saturday, five days before St. Patrick’s Day, there they were in the heart of the Windy City.

