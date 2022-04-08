Newcastle vs Wolves live stream: How to watch Premier League fixture online and on TV today

Newcastle have been brought back down to earth in recent weeks after a stellar run of form guaranteed their Premier League survival.

Three defeats on the bounce for Eddie Howe ’s side have left the Magpies in need of a confidence-boosting win in front of their home fans on Friday night.

Meanwhile, Wolves bounced back from a disappointing loss to Leeds with a winning display against local rivals Aston Villa.

And a win for Bruno Lage’s men would take them above Manchester United and West Ham into sixth place ahead of the weekend’s action.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 8pm on Friday 8 April at St James’ Park.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League, with online viewers able to watch via SkyGo. Coverage begins at 7pm.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Team news

Newcastle will be without the quartet of Callum Wilson, Isaac Hayden, Kieran Trippier and Jamal Lewis through injury. Miguel Almiron may be unavailable as he continues his recovery from coronavirus, with Federico Fernandez also a doubt due to an abdominal problem. Joe Willock may be another possible omission because of a knee issue, but Joelinton is expected to be fit despite coming off against Spurs.

Raul Jimenez is still suspended and Ruben Neves has been ruled out due to a knee injury. Ki-Jana Hoever is also unavailable due to a hamstring issue.

Predicted line-ups

Newcastle: Dubravka; Krafth, Schar, Burn, Targett; Guimaraes, Shelvey, Joelinton; Murphy, Wood, Saint-Maximin.

Wolves: Sa; Boly, Coady, Kilman; Jonny, Dendoncker, Moutinho, Marcal; Podence, F Silva, Trincao

Odds

Newcastle - 5/4

Draw - 21/10

Wolves - 12/5

Prediction

Newcastle have been struggling to score goals in recent weeks and this Wolves defence provide a solid base for Lage’s side to build from. They will get chances and you expect them to take a couple. Newcastle 2-0 Wolves.