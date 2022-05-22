ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
F1 LIVE: Australian Grand Prix practice times and leaderboard as Ferraris lead Max Verstappen

By Tom Kershaw
The build-up to this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix is underway following the opening practice sessions on Formula One ’s return to Melbourne. Australia has not hosted a Grand Prix since 2019 due to Covid-19 but is staging the third race of the 2022 season after Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen claimed the first two wins of the season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia respectively.

It has left Mercedes and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton with significant work to do, as the team struggle to overcome the difficulties they’ve been having with the aerodynamics of their W13 car. The two-week break since the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has offered Mercedes time to work on their issues, with practice offering an early look at whether they have been successful, but the team have also warned that they have had to push back any major upgrades ahead of the return to the Albert Park Circuit.

Follow for live times and leaderboards from FP2, as well as all the latest news, updates and build-up ahead of this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix, below:

MOTORSPORTS
