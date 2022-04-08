ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

How to watch The Masters 2022 online and on TV in the UK today

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ntuj1_0f35Vb5g00

Tiger Woods will look to build on his impressive opening round on his return to The Masters at Augusta National today.

Despite being out of competition for almost 18 months following a near-fatal car crash, Woods produced a opening score of 71 to put himself in contention.

He was one of only a handful of players to finish under par, with the early lead set by Sungjae Im of South Korea at five under par. Australian Cameron Smith had looked set to move -6 but made a double bogey on the final hole, just as he made a double bogey at the 1st, at either end of what was an excellent opening round.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler and former Masters champions Dustin Johnson and Danny Willett are one further back.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the second round of the Masters:

When is it?

The Masters is held over four days at Augusta National Golf Club in the state of Georgia, beginning on Thursday 7 April and concluding on Sunday 10 April.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch all of the action from The Masters on Sky Sports , with coverage across the weekend on the Main Event and Golf channels. Sky subscribers can stream The Masters via Sky Go,

For the first two rounds on Thursday and Friday, featured groups will be shown from 2pm BST, before full coverage begins at 7.30pm.

Coverage of Round Three on Saturday starts at 7.30pm while the final round will be shown live from 6.30pm.

The BBC will also show highlights at the end of each day’s play, starting at just after midnight BST on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday morning. They will also be available on the BBC iPlayer.

Leaderboard

-5: Sungjae Im

-4: Cameron Smith

-3: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson

-2: Corey Conners, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Cantlay

Selected others

Tiger Woods (-1), Hideki Matsuyama (E), Rory McIlroy (+1), Collin Morikawa (+1), John Rahm (+2), Justin Thomas (+4)

Round two tee times

(All times BST)

1pm – Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad (a)

1:11pm – Lucas Glover, Erik Van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

1:22pm – Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

1.33pm – Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepard (a)

1.44pm – Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

1.55pm – Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

2.06pm – Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

2.17pm – Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (a)

2.39pm – Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

2.50pm– Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

3.01pm – Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

3.12pm – Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

3.23pm– Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

3.34pm – Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

3.45pm – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

3.56pm – Jose Maria Olazabal, J.J. Spaun

4.18pm – Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser (a)

4.29pm – Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari

4.40pm – Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

4.51pm – Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-hoon Lee

5.02pm – Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

5.13pm – Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

5.24pm – Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis (a)

5.35pm – Luke List, Matthew Wolf, Mackenzie Hughes

5.57pm – Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

6.08pm – Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

6.19pm – Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger and Tommy Fleetwood

6.30pm – Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

6.41pm – Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

6.52pm – Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (a)

7.03pm – Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

