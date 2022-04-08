ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What time does The Masters start today?

By Sports Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

The Masters continues on Friday with Sungjae Im taking an early lead ahead of Cameron Smith and Dustin Johnson at Augusta National.

The story of the day, though, was Tiger Woods finishing under par on his return to golf after 18 months out following his near-fatal car crash.

The five-time Masters champion produced some sublime shots on his way to carding a round of -1, which puts him within a few shots of the leading pack.

Im, of South Korea, made a fast start as he birdied his opening three holes, but the likes of Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas will need to improve if they are to make the cut.

Here is everything you need to know.

What time does The Masters start today?

UK coverage of the Masters will begin from 2pm, running until around midnight.

How to watch on TV and online

The Masters wil be shown live on Sky Sports Golf in the UK throughout the four days. Subscribers can watch online via the Sky Sports app and Sky Sports website. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Leaderboard

-5: Sungjae Im

-4: Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson

-3: Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann, Scottie Scheffler

-2: Corey Conners, Jason Kokrak, Patrick Cantlay

Selected others

Tiger Woods (-1), Hideki Matsuyama (E), Rory McIlroy (+1), Collin Morikawa (+1), John Rahm (+2), Justin Thomas (+4)

Round two tee times

(All times BST)

1pm – Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad (a)

1:11pm – Lucas Glover, Erik Van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

1:22pm – Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

1.33pm – Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepard (a)

1.44pm – Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

1.55pm – Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

2.06pm – Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

2.17pm – Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima (a)

2.39pm – Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

2.50pm– Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

3.01pm – Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

3.12pm – Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

3.23pm– Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

3.34pm – Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

3.45pm – Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

3.56pm – Jose Maria Olazabal, J.J. Spaun

4.18pm – Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser (a)

4.29pm – Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari

4.40pm – Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

4.51pm – Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-hoon Lee

5.02pm – Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

5.13pm – Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

5.24pm – Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis (a)

5.35pm – Luke List, Matthew Wolf, Mackenzie Hughes

5.57pm – Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

6.08pm – Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

6.19pm – Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger and Tommy Fleetwood

6.30pm – Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

6.41pm – Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

6.52pm – Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot (a)

7.03pm – Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

