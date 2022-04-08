ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Better Call Saul’ Creators On Bob Odenkirk’s Recovery & Taking Break From ‘Breaking Bad’ Universe; Vince Gilligan’s Next Series “Something Really Different”

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AOHxr_0f35VWcv00

Click here to read the full article.

There will be no more meth-making in the middle of the desert, at least for now.

That’s essentially the word from Better Call Saul co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould tonight at the show’s season 6A premiere in Hollywood.

For the last few months, Gilligan has been breaking story on a new series, but says, “I haven’t told my wife about it.”

“It’s something really different,” the 4x Emmy winner says about his new TV series which will definitely be a departure from the crime thriller loaded world of Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul.

“It’s a remake of Trapper John, M.D. ” laughed Gilligan. The inside joke there being that he and Gould discussed heavily the spinoffs of M.A.S.H. (including After M.A.S.H. ) when creating Better Call Saul. Essentially what you should and should not do when coming off of a hit series.

A grand assumption is that most of the characters we see on Saul, but don’t see on Breaking Bad, i.e. Saul’s girlfriend/attorney Kim Wexler (Rhea Seehorn), drug dealer Nacho Varga (Michael Mando), slithering attorney Howard Hamlin (Patrick Fabian), and drug lord Lalo Salamanca (Tony Dalton) all have some ill fates in store. But don’t jump to any conclusions said this ensemble by and large tonight.

After creating a strong, complex female protagonist in Wexler, could we possibly see her in her own spin-off? And is there another Breaking Bad movie on the horizon?

”I love these characters, I love this world,” says Gould, “Maybe someday, but personally I’m going to take a little break from that world and try something else, just to prove that I can.”

“I think that’s my answer too, there are stories left to tell, but it’s not proving something to the world, it’s about proving something to yourself,” said Gilligan, “That thing, I’m working on, hopefully someone will want to buy it, someone will want to make it.”

Watch our conversation with the duo:

*****

Talking about Bob Odenkirk’s heart attack on the set of Better Call Saul in July 2021, Gilligan called the actor’s recovery “Amazing. He came right back, like it never happened. It was for real: He was gone, then he was back.” The Mr. Show alum and former SNL scribe returned to work on Better Call Saul on Sept. 8.

Odenkirk has talked about the ordeal in the New York Times, whereby he retreated to location on the show’s soundstages after shooting a scene where Fabian and Seehorn were hanging out. Both were with Odenkirk when he had the heart attack.  Odenkirk rode his workout bike and went down, laying on the ground without a pulse. The show’s health safety supervisor, Rosa Estrada, and assistant director, Angie Meyer, administered CPR and hooked Odenkirk up to an automated defibrillator. It took three times for the actor to get his pulse back. Odenkirk was taken to Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque where he had two stents put in his body to relieve the plaque buildup.

That particular scene which Odenkirk was shooting, will be seen in the second part of season 6; Gilligan and Gould staying mum about its contents.

“It was a hard scene to go back to,” says Gilligan, “I was directing, I was there.”

“We weren’t all the way through it. We were four-fifths of the way through it, so when he recovered, we had to finish shooting the scene. All of our amazing crew, make-up, wardrobe, hair, director of photography, everybody had to make sure that it looked exactly like the stuff we shot previous, so when it cuts together you can’t tell what’s the new stuff and what’s the old stuff,” the co-creator continued.

“I can say that this season you’re going to see shots of Bob before and after, and you’ll never know,” adds Gould, “His recovery is amazing. I can put the two scenes next to each other, and never know the difference.”

“It’s a credit to the people who saved his life,” said Gilligan giving high praise to Estrada and Meyer, “They’re like angels, saints, they came in right there and saved his life.”

With Breaking Bad known as one of the best series finales ever, have Gilligan and Gould set the bar too high for Better Call Saul ?

“It’s very scary to follow Breaking Bad but with Peter at the helm of this show, I think he and the writers have got it,” said Gilligan; the duo completely finished with shooting all episodes.

“Just to give you a tease that I probably shouldn’t: There’s something in this season, that you will know that we watch a lot of old TV,” teased Gould, “There’s going to be a surprise, that I think is pretty extraordinary.”

Hmm, Walter White and Jesse Pinkman cameos, anyone?

Better Call Saul returns to AMC on April 18.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

Rob Lowe & Son John Owen Lowe To Star In Netflix Comedy Series ‘Unstable’ From Victor Fresco

Click here to read the full article. Rob Lowe is regularly trolled on social media by his son John Owen Lowe and the duo are now turning this experience into a comedy series for Netflix. The streamer has ordered Unstable, which was co-created by the Lowes and Santa Clarita Diet creator Victor Fresco. Set in a cutting-edge biotech research company, the series stars John Owen Lowe as socially-challenged son who goes to work for his very successful, wildly eccentric father, played by Rob Lowe, in order to save him from disaster. The trio will exec produce the series, which is produced by the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Barrie Youngfellow Dies: Star Of ’80s Sitcom ‘It’s A Living’ Was 75

Click here to read the full article. Barrie Youngfellow, who starred in the ’80s sitcom It’s a Living, died on Monday night, according to her family. She was 75. A cause of death was not disclosed. “[Barrie] was the best of friends and had many loyal ones. Loved a good story and a nice bottle,” the family wrote. “Had a great laugh that confirmed her sense of life. Even during her decline, she could shoot off a good one liner.” Youngfellow appeared in 120 episodes of It’s a Living between 1980 and 1989, with the series running on ABC for two seasons...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg Explains Why Will Smith Wasn’t Ejected And Defends Standing Ovation: “You’re Up Before You Even Know You’ve Done Something Stupid”

Click here to read the full article. After media reports came out today suggesting Oscar producers did not formally request that Will Smith leave the ceremony after slapping Chris Rock, or at the least gave Smith mixed messages about the request, Academy’s Board of Governors member Whoopi Goldberg insisted on today’s The View, “He actually was. He was asked to leave.” Goldberg, who was not present at the Oscar ceremony and cautioned that she was not speaking for the Board, said today “but there are things that I do know.” Watch the View segment below. When pressed by some of her View co-hosts...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Mando
Person
Tony Dalton
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Patrick Fabian
spoilertv.com

Better Call Saul - Episode 6.01 - 6.02 - Press Releases

Episode 601: “Wine and Roses” - Premieres Monday, April 18 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on AMC and AMC+. Nacho runs for his life. Jimmy and Kim hatch a plan. Mike questions his allegiances. Episode 602: “Carrot and Stick” - Premieres Monday, April 18 at 10:00 p.m. ET/PT on...
TV SERIES
The Independent

Bob Odenkirk says Better Call Saul co-stars ‘screamed their heads off’ when he had heart attack on set

Bob Odenkirk has discussed the heart attack he suffered on the set of Better Call Saul in July last year.In Tuesday’s episode of ITV’s Lorraine (22 March), Odenkirk, 59, said: “I had a heart attack. I had some plaque break off and block the artery, and they [Patrick Fabian and Rhea Seehorn] were right there.“They came over, didn’t know what to do but screamed their heads off, and then the medic showed up and performed CPR. Thank God, very lucky, very lucky.”Odenkirk previously said that the automated defibrillator used by the show’s medic failed to bring his pulse back...
CELEBRITIES
Collider

'Better Call Saul' Is Kim Wexler's Evolution Wrapped in a Saul Goodman Package

Despite the tremendous critical success of Vince Gilligan's dark drama Breaking Bad, few would've guessed as much for the subsequent prequel series Better Call Saul. The sleazy criminal lawyer, Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk), was little more than comic relief during his run as a side character on Breaking Bad. But the slow-burning development of Better Call Saul over the first five seasons has turned it into a beloved success story of its own.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Call Saul
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Epic Ryan Gosling Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

Netflix is getting great new content all the time, and right now, an epic Ryan Gosling movie is the number one film on the streamer's charts. Blade Runner 2049, a 2017 sci-fi blockbuster, is the top movie on Netlfix, and No. 3 on the overall Top 10. It lands behind only the new season of Bridgerton at No. 1 and the new baking competition show, Is It Cake? at No. 2.
MOVIES
Deadline

Sheldon’s Sexuality & Georgie’s Predicament: ‘Young Sheldon’ Co-Creator Breaks Down 100th Episode

Click here to read the full article. Thursday’s 100th episode of Young Sheldon on CBS turned out to be less of a celebration of the show’s longevity, and more about how the Cooper kids are entering adulthood. Here, Co-Creator and Executive Producer Steven Molaro addresses the episode’s significant plot points, including Missy’s telling comment about Sheldon’s sexuality and whether Georgie is ready to be a dad. DEADLINE: Since it was the 100th episode, what went through your mind? Were you like, ‘we gotta go big?’ and get former characters from The Big Bang Theory?  STEVEN MOLARO In fact, it was the opposite. We...
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

How Young Sheldon's 100th Episode Shocker Marks A Dramatic Change In The Series

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the Young Sheldon episode “A Solo Peanut, a Social Butterfly and the Truth.” Read at your own risk!. Young Sheldon's 100th episode didn’t give any big reveals about George Sr.’s potential affair and death, and barely even featured any meaningful nods to The Big Bang Theory. For all that it didn’t do – and Iain Armitage’s enthusiasm had me hopeful it would do something – however, the CBS series dropped a pretty big twist on its audience when it revealed that Georgie got his new older girlfriend Mandy pregnant.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Oscars
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Deadline

Whoopi Goldberg On Oscar Slap: “There Are Big Consequences Because Nobody Is OK With What Happened”

Click here to read the full article. Whoopi Goldberg, moderator of ABC’s The View and a member of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Board of Governors, said today that she accepts Will Smith’s apology for slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars on Sunday, but she added: “There are consequences. There are big consequences because nobody is OK with what happened. Nobody, nobody, nobody.” Goldberg also explained why producers did not publicly console Rock during the telecast and said she supported producer Will Packer’s decision to not eject Smith from the event. Watch the entire View segment below. Hollywood Reacts To The...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Revelations Of Will Smith Call With Oscar Bosses Outrages Board & More

Click here to read the full article. A previously undisclosed short virtual meeting between Will Smith and Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences President David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson on March 29 could be causing a new crisis to hit the Oscar organization. The six-minute zoom call initiated by the King Richard star to Rubin and Hudson mainly saw Smith apologize, yet again, for slapping Chris Rock during Sunday’s telecast on live TV. Chris Rock Sidesteps Oscar Controversy In First Standup Show Since Will Smith Slap The new shockwave is hitting hard because those in the Academy’s Board of Governors meeting yesterday...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Chris Wallace On His Move To CNN+: “No Longer Felt Comfortable With The Programming At Fox”

Click here to read the full article. Chris Wallace spent nearly two decades at Fox News before shifting to the new streaming service, CNN+. In an interview with the New York Times on Sunday, Wallace gave what is believed to be his first public statements on the reason he left his longtime media home. Wallace claimed Fox News shifted in the months following Donald Trump’s defeat in 2020. He was also taken aback by Fox host Tucker Carlson’s take on the Jan. 6 uprising, and was disturbed by Carlson’s documentary, Patriot Purge, which defended the insurrection. As a result, “I just no longer felt comfortable...
TV & VIDEOS
Distractify

The Season Finale of Your Favorite CBS Series Is Premiering Sooner Than You Think

The end of the 2021-2022 television season is quickly approaching. With the exception of Bull — which is slated to end after Season 6 — many of our favorite CBS shows will go off-air for a brief hiatus in the coming weeks. Along with FBI and the series spinoffs, FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted, the network has also confirmed the finale dates for newcomers like Good Sam and Ghosts. Read on for the full CBS season finale schedule.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Scott Bakula Lands New Show After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Cancellation

Scott Bakula will star in Unbroken, the NBC pilot that will likely be compared to Yellowstone if it succeeds. The pilot was written by Shaun Cassidy and focuses on three ranch families in California. Bakula was recently seen in CBS' NCIS: New Orleans, which was canceled last year. The Quantum...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Denzel Washington On Will Smith Oscars Slap: “Who Are We To Condemn?”

Click here to read the full article. Denzel Washington was one of the first people to talk with Will Smith after his Oscars slap and before his Best Actor award. On Saturday, Washington made his initial public comments on the incident, appearing with Pastor T.D. Jakes at a Leadership Summit in Washington, D.C. Although he was short on specifics, he did reveal his general philosophy on Smith’s actions. “There’s a saying when the devil ignores you, then you know you’re doing something wrong,” Washington said. “The devil goes, ‘Oh, no, leave him alone, he’s my favorite.’ Conversely, when the devil comes at...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Netflix's Newest True-Crime Documentary Is Stunning Viewers

A new addition to Netflix's ever-growing true crime library is creating quite the conversation on social media. Just two years after the streamer sent social media ablaze with the release of Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness, the streamer has struck gold again with a new title from the Tiger King's executive producer, Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives.
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

67K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy