New Ulm, MN

Police Logs

Journal
 3 days ago

• Received a theft report at 1:17 a.m. Thursday at Broadway Haus Apartments, 300 N. Broadway St....

PUBLIC SAFETY
Woman Allegedly Hits Man With Car, Killing Him, After Argument In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman hit a 52-year-old man with a car, killing him, after an argument Sunday in Baltimore, according to Baltimore County Police. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to the 1200 block of Maiden Choice Lane for a collision where they found the victim, identified as Joseph Dawson. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives believe Dawson was involved in an argument with 25-year-old Katie Foster, and that during that argument, she hit him with her car and fled the scene. Foster was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. She is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.
BALTIMORE, MD
Mississippi police officer arrested after he reportedly left scene of wreck he caused while driving under the infuence

A Mississippi police officer has been arrested after he reportedly left the scene of an accident he caused while driving under the influence, officials say. Jonathan David Boyd, 32, was arrested by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and has been charged with driving under the influence — second offense, leaving the scene of an accident, driving with a suspended license, expired driver’s license and no proof of insurance.
SALTILLO, MS
PA Toddler Dies In NC Waterfall: Reports

A 3-year-old from Pennsylvania has died after she fell and was swept away in rapids at a waterfall in North Carolina, multiple media outlets are reporting citing local law enforcement.Nevaeh Jade Newswanger, of Denver, was found dead in the waterfall around 1 a.m. Monday morning, WCTI ABC 12 report…
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Dothan woman arrested for drug trafficking

DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — On April 6th, the Alabama Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted a drug bust at a home on Flynn Road in Dothan. There officers confiscated 2.8 pounds of Marijuana. Agents arrested 59-year-old Jacquelyn Theres Boatright alleging that she was intending to sell the drugs. She was...
DOTHAN, AL

