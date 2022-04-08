Police Logs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A woman hit a 52-year-old man with a car, killing him, after an argument Sunday in Baltimore, according to Baltimore County Police. Officers responded at 3 p.m. to the 1200 block of Maiden Choice Lane for a collision where they found the victim, identified as Joseph Dawson. He was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Detectives believe Dawson was involved in an argument with 25-year-old Katie Foster, and that during that argument, she hit him with her car and fled the scene. Foster was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. She is currently being held at the Baltimore County Detention Center without bond.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 2 HOURS AGO