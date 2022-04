Audrey J. Ferguson, 89, formerly of Lewistown, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Legend of Mansfield Nursing Home in Texas. A memorial service in loving memory of Audrey will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at King-Barr Funeral Home LLC, 120 Logan St., Lewistown, with Pastor Ronald Shoop officiating. There will be a visitation held at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service.

LEWISTOWN, PA ・ 5 DAYS AGO