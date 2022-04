Philip E. Gingerich Jr., 63, of Reedsville, passed away at home on Friday, April 1, 2022. He was born in Lewistown on June 16, 1958. He was the son of the late Philip E. Gingerich Sr., whom preceded him in death on April 27, 2015, and is survived by his mother, Dolores A. Gingerich, of Belleville.

REEDSVILLE, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO