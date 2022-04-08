ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo Rodeo: Performance 5 highlights and final results

By Photographs by Dusty Ellis, Ashtin Wade
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 3 days ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – The fifth performance of the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo took place at the Foster Communications Coliseum on Thursday, April 7, 2022.

Bareback Riding

Bronc Marriott of Woods Cross, Utah managed to make his way into second place after his ride on Faded Night Thursday night with 84.5 points. Kody Lamb also made his way into the top riders of the rodeo with a score of 80 points.

Name Hometown Horse Score
Keenan Reed Hayden, CO Rising Tide 86
Bronc Marriott Woods Cross, UT Faded Night 84.5
Seth Hardwick Ranchester, NY Dark Secret 84
Chad Rutherford Hillsboro, TX Black River 82
Gavin French College Station, TX Squash Blossom Steely Dan 82
Mike Solberg Sunnynook, AB OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks 80.5
Kody Lamb Sherwood Park, AB Golden Ticket 80
Jacob Lees Caldwell, ID Lucky Draw 78
Bill Tutor Huntsville, TX Black Magic 77
Kelby Schneiter Rexburg, ID Sunday Stepper 76.5
Dean Thompson Altamont, UT Party Girl 76
Current Standings
Steer Wrestling

Three World Champion Steer Wrestlers competed in Thursday’s steer wrestling round for a chance to qualify for the 2022 Cinch Chute Out. However, no wrestlers managed to get a time low enough to place them in with the top leaders.

Name Hometown Time
Brandon Harrison Port Arthur, TX 3.9
Winsten McGraw Gill, CO 4.3
Stockton Graves Alva, OK 4.4
Tyler Pearson Atoka, OK 4.5
Tom Uttermark Shawnee, OK 6.8
Jacob Edler Alva, OK 11.1
Ty Erickson Helena, MT 13.0
Performance #5 Preliminary Times
Team Roping

In Thursday’s team roping event, three teams were able to rope their calves fast enough to get them in with the first round leaders. Cody Snow and Wesley Thorp topped the standings with a time of 3.7 seconds. Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira follows in a close second with a time of 3.7 seconds.

Name Hometown Name Hometown Time
Cody Snow Los Olive, CA Wesley Thorp Throckmorton, TX 3.7
Kaleb Driggers Hoboken, GA Junior Nogueira Presidente Prude, BR 3.8
J.C. Yeahquo Crescent, OK L.J. Yeahquo Crescent, OK 3.8
Lightning Aguilera Athens, TX Coleby Payne Stephenville, TX 3.9
Caleb Smidt Sergio Gonzales 4.1
Aaron Tsinigine Tuba City, AZ Paul Eave Lonedell, MO 4.2
Dawson Graham Dillon Graham 4.2
Luke Brown Rock Hill, SC Hunter Koch Vernon, TX 4.4
First Round Leader Standings
Saddle Bronc Riding

Two saddle bronc riders were able score high enough to land a spot with the riding leaders.

Name Hometown Horse Score
Spencer Wright Milford, UT Get Smart 88
Rusty Wright Milford, UT Manhattan Moon 85.5
Allen Boore Axtell, UT 85
Statler Wright Beaver, UT Honeymoon 84.4
Riggin Smith Winterset, IA Django 83
Samuel Kelts Millarville, AB Mike and Ike 83
Creighton Curley Allentown, AZ Big Surprise 83
CoBurn Bradshaw Beaver, UT 82
Wyatt Casper Miami, TX Short Knight 81.5
Zeke Thurtson Big Valley, AB California Kiki 81.5
Lefty Holman Visalia, CA Real McCoy 80.5
Jake Watson Hudson Hope, BC 80.5
Saddle Bronc Riding Leaders
Tie-down Roping

Hudson Wallace of George West, Texas roped in a time fast enough to place him among the first-round leaders with a time of 7.8 seconds.

Name Hometown Time
Tyler Milligan Pawhuska, OK 7.6
Travis Rogers Tuttle, OK 7.6
Hudson Wallace George West, TX 7.8
Dakota Felton Mountain Home, TX 7.8
Riley Wakefield ONeill, NE 8.0
Cody McCartney Ottawa Lake, MI 8.1
Weldon Watson Huntsville, TX 8.2
Matt Shiozawa Chubbuck, ID 8.2
First Round Leaders
Barrel Racing

In Thursday’s barrel racing, Jennifer Driver came in with a time of 14.35 seconds to place her in the second round leaders.

Name Hometown Time
Michelle Alley Madisonville, TX 14.16
Kailee Murdock Litchfield Park, AZ 14.21
Jennifer Driver 14.35
Josey Owens Goshen, AL 14.39
Destri Davenport Escondido, CA 14.46
Martha Smith 14.47
Brandee Hawkins 14.51
Cassidy Champlin 15.54
Taylor Johnson 15.57
Mandy Cupp 14.59
Second Round Leaders
Bull Riding

Thursday’s bull riders had a hard time staying on for the eight seconds it takes to score. Mackay, Australia native Ky Hamilton was able to land a score of 85.5 points after his ride on Silent Hello.

Name Hometown Bull Score
Laramie Mosley Palestine, TX Road Warrior 90
Stetson Wright Milford, UT Juicy 88
Ky Hamilton Mackay, AU Silent Hello 85.5
Tristen Hutchings Monteview, ID Majestic Blues 84.5
Jaron Sheehan Centerville, TX Lap Dance 84
Jordan Wacey Spears Redding, CA Riggs 84
Garrett Wall Sioux City, IA Riggs 82
Seth Green Minden, NV Rock Salt and Nails 75
Dawson Gleaves 75
T Parker Sour Lake, TX Somebody’s Business 72
Current Standings
