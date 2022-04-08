San Angelo Rodeo: Performance 5 highlights and final results
SAN ANGELO, Texas (KLST/KSAN) – The fifth performance of the 90th Annual San Angelo Rodeo took place at the Foster Communications Coliseum on Thursday, April 7, 2022.
Bareback Riding
Bronc Marriott of Woods Cross, Utah managed to make his way into second place after his ride on Faded Night Thursday night with 84.5 points. Kody Lamb also made his way into the top riders of the rodeo with a score of 80 points.
|Name
|Hometown
|Horse
|Score
|Keenan Reed
|Hayden, CO
|Rising Tide
|86
|Bronc Marriott
|Woods Cross, UT
|Faded Night
|84.5
|Seth Hardwick
|Ranchester, NY
|Dark Secret
|84
|Chad Rutherford
|Hillsboro, TX
|Black River
|82
|Gavin French
|College Station, TX
|Squash Blossom Steely Dan
|82
|Mike Solberg
|Sunnynook, AB
|OLS Tubs Stevie Knicks
|80.5
|Kody Lamb
|Sherwood Park, AB
|Golden Ticket
|80
|Jacob Lees
|Caldwell, ID
|Lucky Draw
|78
|Bill Tutor
|Huntsville, TX
|Black Magic
|77
|Kelby Schneiter
|Rexburg, ID
|Sunday Stepper
|76.5
|Dean Thompson
|Altamont, UT
|Party Girl
|76
Steer Wrestling
Three World Champion Steer Wrestlers competed in Thursday’s steer wrestling round for a chance to qualify for the 2022 Cinch Chute Out. However, no wrestlers managed to get a time low enough to place them in with the top leaders.
|Name
|Hometown
|Time
|Brandon Harrison
|Port Arthur, TX
|3.9
|Winsten McGraw
|Gill, CO
|4.3
|Stockton Graves
|Alva, OK
|4.4
|Tyler Pearson
|Atoka, OK
|4.5
|Tom Uttermark
|Shawnee, OK
|6.8
|Jacob Edler
|Alva, OK
|11.1
|Ty Erickson
|Helena, MT
|13.0
Team Roping
In Thursday’s team roping event, three teams were able to rope their calves fast enough to get them in with the first round leaders. Cody Snow and Wesley Thorp topped the standings with a time of 3.7 seconds. Kaleb Driggers and Junior Nogueira follows in a close second with a time of 3.7 seconds.
|Name
|Hometown
|Name
|Hometown
|Time
|Cody Snow
|Los Olive, CA
|Wesley Thorp
|Throckmorton, TX
|3.7
|Kaleb Driggers
|Hoboken, GA
|Junior Nogueira
|Presidente Prude, BR
|3.8
|J.C. Yeahquo
|Crescent, OK
|L.J. Yeahquo
|Crescent, OK
|3.8
|Lightning Aguilera
|Athens, TX
|Coleby Payne
|Stephenville, TX
|3.9
|Caleb Smidt
|Sergio Gonzales
|4.1
|Aaron Tsinigine
|Tuba City, AZ
|Paul Eave
|Lonedell, MO
|4.2
|Dawson Graham
|Dillon Graham
|4.2
|Luke Brown
|Rock Hill, SC
|Hunter Koch
|Vernon, TX
|4.4
Saddle Bronc Riding
Two saddle bronc riders were able score high enough to land a spot with the riding leaders.
|Name
|Hometown
|Horse
|Score
|Spencer Wright
|Milford, UT
|Get Smart
|88
|Rusty Wright
|Milford, UT
|Manhattan Moon
|85.5
|Allen Boore
|Axtell, UT
|85
|Statler Wright
|Beaver, UT
|Honeymoon
|84.4
|Riggin Smith
|Winterset, IA
|Django
|83
|Samuel Kelts
|Millarville, AB
|Mike and Ike
|83
|Creighton Curley
|Allentown, AZ
|Big Surprise
|83
|CoBurn Bradshaw
|Beaver, UT
|82
|Wyatt Casper
|Miami, TX
|Short Knight
|81.5
|Zeke Thurtson
|Big Valley, AB
|California Kiki
|81.5
|Lefty Holman
|Visalia, CA
|Real McCoy
|80.5
|Jake Watson
|Hudson Hope, BC
|80.5
Tie-down Roping
Hudson Wallace of George West, Texas roped in a time fast enough to place him among the first-round leaders with a time of 7.8 seconds.
|Name
|Hometown
|Time
|Tyler Milligan
|Pawhuska, OK
|7.6
|Travis Rogers
|Tuttle, OK
|7.6
|Hudson Wallace
|George West, TX
|7.8
|Dakota Felton
|Mountain Home, TX
|7.8
|Riley Wakefield
|ONeill, NE
|8.0
|Cody McCartney
|Ottawa Lake, MI
|8.1
|Weldon Watson
|Huntsville, TX
|8.2
|Matt Shiozawa
|Chubbuck, ID
|8.2
Barrel Racing
In Thursday’s barrel racing, Jennifer Driver came in with a time of 14.35 seconds to place her in the second round leaders.
|Name
|Hometown
|Time
|Michelle Alley
|Madisonville, TX
|14.16
|Kailee Murdock
|Litchfield Park, AZ
|14.21
|Jennifer Driver
|14.35
|Josey Owens
|Goshen, AL
|14.39
|Destri Davenport
|Escondido, CA
|14.46
|Martha Smith
|14.47
|Brandee Hawkins
|14.51
|Cassidy Champlin
|15.54
|Taylor Johnson
|15.57
|Mandy Cupp
|14.59
Bull Riding
Thursday’s bull riders had a hard time staying on for the eight seconds it takes to score. Mackay, Australia native Ky Hamilton was able to land a score of 85.5 points after his ride on Silent Hello.
|Name
|Hometown
|Bull
|Score
|Laramie Mosley
|Palestine, TX
|Road Warrior
|90
|Stetson Wright
|Milford, UT
|Juicy
|88
|Ky Hamilton
|Mackay, AU
|Silent Hello
|85.5
|Tristen Hutchings
|Monteview, ID
|Majestic Blues
|84.5
|Jaron Sheehan
|Centerville, TX
|Lap Dance
|84
|Jordan Wacey Spears
|Redding, CA
|Riggs
|84
|Garrett Wall
|Sioux City, IA
|Riggs
|82
|Seth Green
|Minden, NV
|Rock Salt and Nails
|75
|Dawson Gleaves
|75
|T Parker
|Sour Lake, TX
|Somebody’s Business
|72
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.
Comments / 0