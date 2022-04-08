The popular Zushi Beach Film Festival is back for the Golden Week holidays

Instagram is finally bringing back a popular feature following sustained backlash and criticism. Unfortunately, the resurrection is not a carbon copy of the previous feature. The news comes the way of the official Instagram Twitter account, which shared with its 34 million followers today that chronological feeds are back after being inexplicably removed. This is great news for the many that lambasted the social media platform when it removed chronological feeds. Well, it would be great news if the feature was being restored as it was before it was removed. This isn't happening though. In the second part of the tweet relaying this news, Instagram notes that the feature has been divided into "two new chronological views," and you need to tap the "Instagram" in the top left of the app to switch between "Favorites" and "Following." In other words, it's not the default option and it can't be made the default option, which means you need to repeat this step every time you open the app.

