Yoga

The popular Zushi Beach Film Festival is back for the Golden Week holidays

By Tabea Greuner
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Zushi Beach Film Festival is making a comeback this Golden Week. The super fun open-air cinema in Kanagawa prefecture is organised by Cinema Caravan, a group of artists and creatives who organises community events around the world to bring people together....

Northwest Florida Daily News

View films by local, international talent at MovieMakers Film Festival in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH — Sixteen films by local and international filmmakers will be shown at The MovieMakers Film Festival at Suds N Cinema downtown. "The Emerald Coast filmmaking community is vibrant and hard-working," said organizer Nick Smith, a feature film producer who lives in Fort Walton Beach. "Independent movies are constantly being made in this area. Our intention is to encourage filmmakers to screen their work and make audiences aware of all the creative talent here."
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Time Out Global

An opera on a beach! A ghost hunt in Brent Cross! A trans Pinocchio! LIFT is back

It feels like only yesterday that the London Festival of Theatre 2020 was announced… and immediately got cancelled due to the pandemic. Where most London venues have essentially spent the time since they reopened catching up on the work that got scotched by lockdown, the ephemeral, international nature of LIFT – London’s biggest, boldest festival of theatre – means that the 2020 festival simply didn’t happen and will never happen, as the festival has moved on with an all-new 2022 bill. So *sniff* we never got to see Ruth Wilson in a 100-scene, 24-hour-long play. But onwards and upwards – the ’22 edition is a jolly exciting one.
THEATER & DANCE
State
California State
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Music Festival Is Back!

After two years away, Boise Music Festival returns to Expo Idaho for the 11th annual event! 103.5 KISS-FM, Mix 106, 104.3 WOW Country, 107.9 LITE FM, KIDO Talk Radio, and POWER 105.5 are excited to bring back Boise’s biggest one day music event! This festival will feature 40+ local artists, vendors, carnival, and our Boise Music Festival Mainstage headliners!
BOISE, ID
WTHI

Local film featured in festival

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A local film director is having his video featured in the Hoosier Film's Annual Festival. Director Joshua Hart is showcasing his film titled, "Fruitridge Ave." This is based off of a local folk tale in Terre Haute. All of the crew who helped make the...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
Hello Magazine

Princess Beatrice surprises royal fans in striking sheer lace dress

Embarking on a rare night out, Princess Beatrice surprised royal fans on Friday evening after she was spotted heading to Harry's Bar in London. Pictured meeting a friend for dinner, the Queen's granddaughter looked oh-so-chic as she stepped out in a stunning sheer lace dress by Hill House. In new photos published by Mail Online, Princess Beatrice was seen embracing her friend outside the ultra-exclusive restaurant in Mayfair.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Hugh Jackman
Michelle Williams
Zac Efron
Time Out Global

Bow to the gods of debauchery as Dark Mofo festival resurrects

All hail Dionysus, the ancient Greek god of mulled wine-fuelled merriment, whose wild winds of debauchery will envelop Hobart as Dark Mofo summons forth his Bacchanalian spirit. Unleashing a glorious whirlwind of artistic chaos across two weeks marking the winter solstice from June 8 to 22, creative director Leigh Carmichael has reassembled the festival that is no stranger to raising eyebrows and spirits under the banner of ‘Resurrection’.
CELEBRATIONS
Fstoppers

Take me back to the golden age

If it's one thing that I love, it's the old Hollywood glamour and I really wanted to use that as inspiration for this shoot when the Westcott Optical spot by Lindsay Adler arrived. This is the first of many shoots using the optical spot, and I am so excited about the endless possibilities for getting super creative and have an amazing control over my light source.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Time Out Global

Japan's first Bruce Munro artwork is in Niseko – a 1.3km-long light installation

Famous for its powdery white snow and ultra-luxe ski chalets, Niseko is normally considered to be a wintertime destination for avid skiers and snowboarders. Rather than being a seasonal destination, however, this Hokkaido town has a lot to offer in its greener months, especially with a new art installation set to open this summer by English-Australian artist Bruce Munro. The artist is well-known for his expansive site-specific light installations, as seen in his ‘Field of Light’ sculptures which are installed in places around the world including Paso Robles, California as well as Uluru, Australia.
VISUAL ART
Time Out Global

Channel your inner Mariah Carey because Teo Heng KTV returns this April 19

Following the safe resumption of nightlife businesses like bars, pubs, karaoke establishments and nightclubs, Teo Heng has announced that it is set to resume its karaoke business come April 19. The KTV karaoke chain will start taking reservations for karaoke rooms at four of its outlets: J Cube, The Star Vista, Causeway Point and Suntec City.
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

Benedict Lombe wins theatre prize for play ‘celebrating Blackness in its fullness’

Benedict Lombe has won this year’s Susan Smith Blackburn prize for female, transgender and non-binary dramatists. In a special presentation at Shakespeare’s Globe in London on Monday night, Lombe was named the winner for her play, Lava, a memoir-monologue that travels from Mobutu’s Democratic Republic of the Congo via post-apartheid South Africa to modern-day London. It is the first time in the history of the award, established in 1978, that the prize has gone to a debut play.
ENTERTAINMENT
ComicBook

Instagram Brings Back Popular Feature

Instagram is finally bringing back a popular feature following sustained backlash and criticism. Unfortunately, the resurrection is not a carbon copy of the previous feature. The news comes the way of the official Instagram Twitter account, which shared with its 34 million followers today that chronological feeds are back after being inexplicably removed. This is great news for the many that lambasted the social media platform when it removed chronological feeds. Well, it would be great news if the feature was being restored as it was before it was removed. This isn't happening though. In the second part of the tweet relaying this news, Instagram notes that the feature has been divided into "two new chronological views," and you need to tap the "Instagram" in the top left of the app to switch between "Favorites" and "Following." In other words, it's not the default option and it can't be made the default option, which means you need to repeat this step every time you open the app.
VIDEO GAMES
Time Out Global

The best live music venues in Singapore

Live music is back and we couldn't be more excited. Before pandemic restrictions kicked in, the nightscape of our city was filled with an endless array of bars, cafés and restaurants ready with headbangin' tunes and heart-rending sets. After two years of quiet, we expect many live venues to stir back to life. Whether it's soulful jazz or powerful rock hits, here are our favourite live venues to keep tabs on. Get ready to clear your evenings.
MUSIC
Time Out Global

Wet and wild: Sydney’s neverending rains are having some strange effects on local fauna

You’re over the rain. We’re over the rain. All of us, everywhere, are over the rain. And yet, it looks like we’re in for at least a few months more of this endless Big Wet. Oh joy. But the relentless downpours aren’t just raining us off the beaches and flooding large swathes of the state. They are also having some strange and sometimes unsettling influences on local wildlife, so apologies in advance for this impending doom scroll.
ANIMALS
Time Out Global

A glorious mini heatwave is expected in London over Easter weekend

Sunscreen at the ready, London. There have been whispers of a glorious heatwave heading our way next weekend. With TfL forecasting doom and gloom over Easter, the balmy weather forecast might just redeem the holiday. Forecasters predict delightful 17C heat, which will be a much-needed breath of fresh air following...
ENVIRONMENT

