ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

‘I will remember this day forever’: Local judge thrilled over Supreme Court confirmation

By Jake Chapman
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NAxiQ_0f35PqIb00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) – There has been a fair amount of support for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in the Magic City. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin took to social media to congratulate her on such a historic day for the court.

Woodfin isn’t alone. Sixteen African American women judges gathered for a photo shoot on Tuesday, sharing their support for Brown Jackson. Judge Patricia Stephens says she will never forget this day.

“I will remember this day forever,” Judge Stephens said.

Judge Stephens says Brown Jackson’s resume speaks for itself and that she is an example of hard work pays off.

“I don’t believe you would see this united front if she wasn’t qualified. It’s not just about her being a black female, it’s about her being “supremely” qualified,” Judge Stephens said.

“You have to work hard. You have to be who you are whether you’re black or white, do everything that you can to be the best that you can be everyday,” Judge Stephens said.

But the support for Brown Jackson exceeds outside the state. Former Alabama Senator Doug Jones witnessed the process.

“She’s going to be a positive impact because I do think that she truly is a justice for all,” Jones said.

And he believes she will make a great addition to the Supreme Court.

“This nominee will help instill confidence simply because of who she is and the background and experience she brings to the court,” Jones said.

But Judge Stephens believes this appointment breaks more than one barrier.

“I knew it needed to happen because all of our courts need to be reflective of the diverse background of this country,” Judge Stephens said.

Judge Stephens says she has talked to her granddaughter about the appointment. And she hopes it’s a day she will talk about with her family forever.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 12

Vincent Vader
3d ago

For getting hired just because of the color of your skin & what you have between your legs? Not the accomplishment she thinks it is.

Reply
15
Snowflake Hunter
2d ago

First true token ever on the Supremes. Brandon made sure of that-- even though his regime doesn't think there are really genders..

Reply
7
Barbara Andros
3d ago

No matter what, History is being made in America 🇺🇸. Congratulations to the First Black Woman Judge to sit on the Supreme Court.

Reply(2)
4
Related
The Week

Anita Hill reacts to Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation: 'We should all be celebrating'

Anita Hill is reacting with "pure joy" to Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court confirmation after condemning the Senate's "shocking" hearings. Hill, who testified about her sexual harassment allegations against Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas in 1991, shared her reaction on CNN to Jackson being confirmed as the first Black woman to serve on the Supreme Court.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
State
Alabama State
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
AL.com

Alabama federal Judge Abdul K. Kallon is resigning

A federal judge in Birmingham has submitted his resignation to President Biden. U.S. District Judge Abdul K. Kallon, appointed to the lifetime position in 2010 by President Obama, will resign effective Aug. 31, 2022, according to his resignation letter dated April 5. “I am forever grateful to President Barack Obama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
bloomberglaw.com

Thomas Poses With Senate Candidate Walker in Supreme Court Photo

Justice Clarence Thomas spent time at the U.S. Supreme Court this week with Republican U.S. Senate candidate. , posing for a photo tweeted out by the former football star’s campaign spokesperson. The photo comes amid scrutiny of the conservative justice stemming from the political activities of his wife,. Virginia...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Woodfin
Complex

Former KKK Leader Running for Office in Georgia Disqualified After Investigation Exposed Him as Convicted Felon

A former Ku Klux Klan leader running for public office in Georgia has been ruled ineligible after an investigation exposed him as a convicted felon. Earlier this month, Chester Doles, 61, who was once known as the Grand Klaliff of the Invisible Empire, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in Maryland, announced plans to run for a seat on the Lumpkin County Board of Commissioners.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I Will Remember#U S Supreme Court#African American Women#Wiat#The Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
TODAY.com

New Tennessee bill would allow rapists’ families, friends to sue if victims have an abortion

A Tennessee bill would allow a rapist's family members, friends, spouse, or neighbors to sue people who help or provide his victim with an abortion. This week, a state House of Representatives health subcommittee passed HB 2779 — an anti-abortion bill modeled after the Texas 6-week abortion ban, which deputizes citizens and empowers them to sue anyone suspected of helping, referring, or providing abortion care after pulsating fetal cardiac cells (what anti-abortion legislators refer to as a heartbeat) are detected.
TENNESSEE STATE
AL.com

3 Oklahoma sisters get federal prison for elaborate plan to ambush, kill Florida couple in Alabama

Three Oklahama sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

30K+
Followers
7K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy