‘I will remember this day forever’: Local judge thrilled over Supreme Court confirmation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) – There has been a fair amount of support for newly appointed Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in the Magic City. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin took to social media to congratulate her on such a historic day for the court.

Woodfin isn’t alone. Sixteen African American women judges gathered for a photo shoot on Tuesday, sharing their support for Brown Jackson. Judge Patricia Stephens says she will never forget this day.

“I will remember this day forever,” Judge Stephens said.

Judge Stephens says Brown Jackson’s resume speaks for itself and that she is an example of hard work pays off.

“I don’t believe you would see this united front if she wasn’t qualified. It’s not just about her being a black female, it’s about her being “supremely” qualified,” Judge Stephens said.

“You have to work hard. You have to be who you are whether you’re black or white, do everything that you can to be the best that you can be everyday,” Judge Stephens said.

But the support for Brown Jackson exceeds outside the state. Former Alabama Senator Doug Jones witnessed the process.

“She’s going to be a positive impact because I do think that she truly is a justice for all,” Jones said.

And he believes she will make a great addition to the Supreme Court.

“This nominee will help instill confidence simply because of who she is and the background and experience she brings to the court,” Jones said.

But Judge Stephens believes this appointment breaks more than one barrier.

“I knew it needed to happen because all of our courts need to be reflective of the diverse background of this country,” Judge Stephens said.

Judge Stephens says she has talked to her granddaughter about the appointment. And she hopes it’s a day she will talk about with her family forever.

