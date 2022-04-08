Late surge and Louque’s complete game help Lutcher take down E.D. White Thursday night
LUTCHER, La. — Lutcher freshman Marshall Louque pitched a complete game with 6 strikeouts and 1 earned run in the Bulldogs 8-1 win over E.D. White Thursday night.
The game was tied at 1 entering the 6th inning, but a pitching change allowed the Bulldogs an opportunity to load the bases and plate 7 runs.
Here is head coach Ryan Jensen after the win:
With the win, Lutcher improves to 18-7 on the season, 4-2 in district.
