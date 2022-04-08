ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid: Cardiff Airport could take four years to recover

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCardiff Airport was "wiped out" by Covid and could take four years to recover, CEO Spencer Birns has warned. Budget airline Wizz Air will begin flights from Cardiff on Friday, which he hopes will boost passengers. Mr Birns said the pandemic was the "most challenging time ever" for the...

