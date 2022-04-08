ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schoharie County, NY

Flood Warning issued for Schoharie by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-04-08 10:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-08 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Schoharie FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast....

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

High Wind Watch issued for Grant, Sioux by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-06 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-07 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds. Target Area: Grant; Sioux WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ THIS MORNING TO 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS EVENING HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the High Wind Watch, northwest winds up to 40 mph with gusts up to 60 mph possible. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Grant and Sioux Counties. * WHEN...For the High Wind Watch, from Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening. For the Wind Advisory, from 9 AM MDT /10 AM CDT/ this morning to 6 PM MDT /7 PM CDT/ this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside could be blown around. Travel could be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong winds may continue into Wednesday.
GRANT COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Wilcox by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 09:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 10:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Wilcox A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 AM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BUTLER...NORTHEASTERN MONROE...SOUTHEASTERN WILCOX AND NORTH CENTRAL CONECUH COUNTIES At 1013 AM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Beatrice, or 16 miles northeast of Monroeville, moving east at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Pine Apple around 1030 AM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
WILCOX COUNTY, AL
weather.gov

Red Flag Warning issued for Adams, Claiborne, Copiah, Forrest, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-08 12:31:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-08 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures will create explosive fire growth potential. Target Area: Adams; Claiborne; Copiah; Forrest; Franklin; Jefferson; Jefferson Davis; Lamar; Lawrence; Lincoln; Marion RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS OF NORTHEAST AND CENTRAL LOUISIANA AS WELL AS PORTIONS OF SOUTHWEST AND SOUTHERN MISSISSIPPI * AFFECTED AREA...Morehouse, Richland, Madison, Franklin, Catahoula, Tensas, and Concordia Parishes in Louisiana. Claiborne, Copiah, Jefferson, Adams, Franklin, Lincoln, Lawrence, Jefferson Davis, Marion, Lamar, and Forrest Counties in Mississippi. * WIND...Sustained winds of 20 to 25 mph and gusts up to 30 to 35 mph at times. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values as low as 20 to 25 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bowie, Cass, Morris, Red River, Titus by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 00:23:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 01:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 AM CDT for southwestern Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bowie; Cass; Morris; Red River; Titus The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Little River County in southwestern Arkansas Southeastern McCurtain County in southeastern Oklahoma Northwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas Bowie County in northeastern Texas Central Morris County in northeastern Texas Eastern Titus County in northeastern Texas Southeastern Red River County in northeastern Texas * Until 115 AM CDT. * At 1222 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Arkinda to near Mount Pleasant, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Texarkana, Wake Village, Ashdown, New Boston, Foreman, Nash, Hooks, De Kalb, Naples, Redwater, Maud, Omaha, Red Lick, Wilton, Winthrop, Ogden, Us 259 And I 30 Intersection. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BOWIE COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Schoharie County, NY
City
Schoharie, NY
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Montgomery, Treutlen, Wheeler by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 17:36:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 22:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Montgomery; Treutlen; Wheeler The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Mount Vernon affecting Treutlen, Wheeler and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Dublin affecting Wilkinson, Laurens, Washington and Johnson Counties. Oconee River near Oconee affecting Wilkinson, Washington and Johnson Counties. For the Oconee River Basin...including Penfield, Milledgeville, Oconee, McIntyre, Big Sandy Creek at US 441 near Irwinton, Oconee, Dublin, Mount Vernon...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Oconee River near Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From this afternoon until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 19 feet, Minor flooding expands further into the woodlands and pastures upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 280. The boat ramp parking lot is flooded out on the Wheeler County side of the river. More homes on Dead River Road in the south part of Montgomery County become surrounded with water. Some flooding inside the structures is possible. Some portions of Dead River Road are covered by at least a foot of water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:30 AM EDT Monday the stage was 14.5 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon and continue rising to a crest of 18.8 feet Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 16 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Billings, Golden Valley, Stark by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-05 14:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-05 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates. Target Area: Billings; Golden Valley; Stark WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds up to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Billings, Golden Valley and Stark Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Objects left unsecured outside will be blown around.
BILLINGS COUNTY, ND
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Northeast Bighorn Mountains, Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-14 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Adjust travel plans accordingly, and monitor the latest forecasts for updates. Target Area: Northeast Bighorn Mountains; Sheridan Foothills WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 8 and 14 inches possible. Locally higher amounts could occur east of Rosebud County. Winds gusting up to 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Montana. Portions of north central Wyoming. * WHEN...From Tuesday morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult due to snow, blowing snow and poor visibility. Cold, wet and windy weather will pose a significant threat to young livestock.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Simcoe Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 05:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Simcoe Highlands WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 10 to 20 inches for the Simcoe Highlands and 5 to 10 inches for the Ochoco-John Day Highlands. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Simcoe Highlands. In Oregon, Ochoco- John Day Highlands. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible.
KLICKITAT COUNTY, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 05:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Travel will be impacted along I-90 and US-12 through White Pass as well as Blewett Pass.
KITTITAS COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gallia, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 10:31:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-11 11:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Gallia; Lawrence A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Gallia and central Lawrence Counties through 1100 AM EDT At 1031 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles northeast of Lake Vesuvius, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Gallipolis, Waterloo and Gage. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...<30 MPH
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for South Central Utah, Western Canyonlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 15:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People are urged to secure loose objects that could be blown around or damaged by the wind. Target Area: South Central Utah; Western Canyonlands HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 6 AM MDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...South Central Utah and Western Canyonlands. * WHEN...From 3 PM MDT today until 6 AM MDT Tuesday. Strongest winds expected this evening. * IMPACTS...High winds may move loose debris, damage property and cause power outages. Travel will be difficult due to strong crosswinds, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing dust may cause reduced visibility.
GARFIELD COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Calhoun, Franklin, Gulf, Liberty by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 09:58:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued later this evening. Target Area: Calhoun; Franklin; Gulf; Liberty The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Apalachicola River near Blountstown affecting Liberty, Calhoun, Gulf and Franklin Counties. For the Apalachicola River...including Blountstown...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Apalachicola River near Blountstown. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, The boat ramp at Estiffanulga in Liberty County floods. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 AM CDT Monday /9:15 AM EDT Monday/ the stage was 20.5 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:15 AM CDT Monday /9:15 AM EDT Monday/ was 20.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 18.0 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 17.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 20.5 feet on 01/06/2017. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
CALHOUN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Beaverhead, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 18:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Beaverhead; Madison WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 10 inches across most lower elevations, and 10 to 20 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Beaverhead and Madison Counties. * WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday evening and Tuesday morning commutes.
BEAVERHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

High Wind Warning issued for Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio, Inland Nueces by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 07:28:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-11 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Coastal Nueces; Coastal San Patricio; Inland Nueces; Inland San Patricio; Nueces Islands HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Inland Nueces, Inland San Patricio, Coastal Nueces, Coastal San Patricio and Nueces Islands Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
NUECES COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Aroostook by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 10:48:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-12 11:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Water levels can rise and fall quickly in the vicinity of ice jams. Those with interests along rivers and tributary streams should be alert for rapidly fluctuating water levels in the vicinity of ice jams. Never drive through flooded roads or around closed road barricades. The barricades are there for your safety due to the potential for ice jam releases or continued flooding. Target Area: Aroostook FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1130 AM EDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by an ice jam continues. * WHERE...A portion of Northern Maine, including the following county, Aroostook. * WHEN...Until 1130 AM EDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Some low-water crossings may become impassable. River or stream flows are elevated. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1048 AM EDT, NWS employee reported an ice jam near Churchill and Bull Island on the Aroostook River in Crouseville. Minor flooding on Washburn Road is possible tonight and Monday. - This includes the following streams and drainages Aroostook River and Pettingill Brook. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Presque Isle, Mapleton and Washburn. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northwest Blue Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 05:31:00 PDT Expires: 2022-04-11 17:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Northwest Blue Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Heavy snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...In Washington, Northwest Blue Mountains. In Oregon, Northern Blue Mountains of Oregon. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Travel will be impacted on I-84 and OR-204.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Laurens, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Johnson; Laurens; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Mount Vernon affecting Treutlen, Wheeler and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Dublin affecting Wilkinson, Laurens, Washington and Johnson Counties. Oconee River near Oconee affecting Wilkinson, Washington and Johnson Counties. For the Oconee River Basin...including Penfield, Milledgeville, Oconee, McIntyre, Big Sandy Creek at US 441 near Irwinton, Oconee, Dublin, Mount Vernon...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Oconee River near Dublin. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 25.5 feet, Significant flooding continues in the woodlands and agricutural areas upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 80. The flood waters will be around two feet deep on Rex Miller Road...downstream left bank of the Highway 80 bridge and Old River Lane...upstream and left bank from the bridge. Some of the homes on these roads will begin to experience flooding. Also a few homes begin to flood on River Ridge Road downstream and right bank from the U.S. Highway 80 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 25.8 feet and falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Monday was 26.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 13.9 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 21 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Mountains, Southern Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Mountains; Southern Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Southwest winds 30 to 40 mph with gusts up to 65 mph expected. * WHERE...Central Mountains and Southern Mountains. * WHEN...From noon today to midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. A few power outages are possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles and vehicles with trailers. Expect rough conditions on area lakes.
BEAVER COUNTY, UT
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Cascade, Fergus, Judith Basin by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Cascade; Fergus; Judith Basin WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO NOON MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow. 2 to 4 inches of snow this morning. For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 5 and 15 inches, with isolated amounts approaching 20 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Cascade, Fergus and Judith Basin Counties. * WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MDT today. For the Winter Storm Warning, from Midnight tonight to Noon MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Teton by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-12 00:00:00 MDT Expires: 2022-04-13 03:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock. Target Area: Eastern Teton WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 AM MDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 5 inches, with 5 to 10 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Eastern Teton County. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MDT today. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from Midnight tonight to 3 AM MDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes.
TETON COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy