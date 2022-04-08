Flood Warning issued for Schoharie by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-11 10:22:00 EDT Expires: 2022-04-13 20:51:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Johnson; Laurens; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Mount Vernon affecting Treutlen, Wheeler and Montgomery Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Dublin affecting Wilkinson, Laurens, Washington and Johnson Counties. Oconee River near Oconee affecting Wilkinson, Washington and Johnson Counties. For the Oconee River Basin...including Penfield, Milledgeville, Oconee, McIntyre, Big Sandy Creek at US 441 near Irwinton, Oconee, Dublin, Mount Vernon...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and is forecast to continue. * WHERE...Oconee River near Dublin. * WHEN...Until Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...At 25.5 feet, Significant flooding continues in the woodlands and agricutural areas upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 80. The flood waters will be around two feet deep on Rex Miller Road...downstream left bank of the Highway 80 bridge and Old River Lane...upstream and left bank from the bridge. Some of the homes on these roads will begin to experience flooding. Also a few homes begin to flood on River Ridge Road downstream and right bank from the U.S. Highway 80 bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM EDT Monday the stage was 25.8 feet and falling. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM EDT Monday was 26.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 13.9 feet Saturday morning. - Flood stage is 21 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

JOHNSON COUNTY, GA ・ 2 HOURS AGO