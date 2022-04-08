ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Homeless Crisis: Residents upset with strangers 'doing their thing' in public

By Koco McAboy
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - A group of Valley Village residents is upset after they said their neighborhood has seen an increase in crime due to the homelessness crisis. There are several apartment buildings on Vantage Avenue and Susan Collins is one of the building owners in the neighborhood. "We've been...

Myles A. Williams
3d ago

This is a problem that just gets worse it seems like no matter what part of LA county you live in ever the nicer areas homeless and mentally ill people just turn up wandering around the streets.

Robo #3
3d ago

bro drug addiction is worst than alcoholism we need to encamp both analyze and treat if all else fails then permanent encampment until you prove you can support yourself.. and don't say America can't afford it with the tax rates and fact that we print our own money 🤦🏾‍♂️

BS Forwhatit'sworth
3d ago

mental illness will have no end... So we'll all just watch their vulgarity ! They ( mental's ) don't care they like to give you the schock treatment

Vice

Homeless People Can Now Move Into $15K Tiny Homes in San Francisco

Homeless people in San Francisco are being offered the opportunity to temporarily move into a village of 64-square-foot tiny homes that each cost just $15,000 to build. The first 30 private units opened last week between Market and Mission streets in downtown, and another 40 will soon become available. Each unit has a locking door, heat, a window, and a bed, among other furniture, though the community will share bathrooms. Services will also be provided on-site by the nonprofit Urban Alchemy and funded by the city of San Francisco.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Independent

‘My tenants are not paying rent’: NYC landlord posts huge sign over ‘being owed $17k’

A frustrated New York landlord has posted a huge sign on a property calling out his tenants for allegedly owing him $17,000 in rent.“My tenants on the first floor are not paying rent,” reads the sign on the building owned by landlords Calvin and Jean Thompson in Queens.The couple have owned the two-family home since 1989 and say they are in the process of evicting the tenants in Queens Housing Court, according to The New York Post.In the meantime, the large sign can be seen by drivers on the city’s busy Belt Parkway and has featured in a TikTok video...
POLITICS
KTVU FOX 2

Two women who were last seen at a wedding in California found dead

RIPON, Calif. - Two women who were reported missing over the weekend were found dead Tuesday inside a car submerged in the Stanislaus River. The two women, Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton, were last seen at a wedding Sunday night at Spring Creek Country Club.
RIPON, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

California Yet Again Is Attempting To Take Away The Rights Of Employees, Business Owners Large And Small

AB 1993 Could Be The Final Straw That Kills The California Economy. A proposed new law – AB1993 – introduced by Assembly Members Wicks, Aguiar-Curry, Low, and Akilah Weber would require all California public and private businesses of all sizes to have their employees and independent contractors to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 by January 1, 2023.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

Police: San Bernardino Man Arrested In Family Member’s Molestation Could Have More Victims

REDLANDS (CBSLA) — A San Bernardino man arrested on suspicion of molesting a family member since she was as young as 7 years old may have more victims, police said Tuesday. (credit: Redlands Police Department) David Israel Ceballos, 40, was arrested on March 3. He is being held on $750,000 bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on March 28, according to Redlands police. A woman reported to police that Ceballos, a relative of hers, had sexually assaulted her over the span of six years, starting when she was 7 or 8 years old. The abuse allegedly happened in San Bernardino and Redlands, until she was 13 years old. During the investigation, police told the detectives that Ceballos had access to more unidentified girls who may also be victims of sexual assault, so pictures of him with and without facial hair were released to the public. Anyone with more information about Ceballos can contact Redlands police at (909) 798-7681 or Detective Steve Truong at struong@redlandspolice.org.
REDLANDS, CA
HeySoCal

Earthquake shakes Malibu, West LA

A small earthquake rattled parts of Malibu and West Los Angeles Monday, but there were no reports of any damage or injuries. The quake, with a magnitude of 2.9, struck at 9:02 a.m. about nine miles south-southeast of Malibu, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were reports of minor...
MALIBU, CA
KGET

Do you agree with Newsom’s plan to give reparations to Black Californians?

A previous version of this story inversely stated the results. Fifteen percent said Newsom should give Black Californians reparations and 85 percent said he should not. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Reparations Task Force is at a crossroads. Members are divided on which Black Americans should be eligible for compensation as atonement for slavery. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS LA

Fatal mini bike crash, rise in street takeovers causes city officials to take action

A growing trend has caught the attention of Los Angeles city officials and law enforcement, as dozens of individuals gather to perform drag racing and street takeover - all while on mini bikes and in go karts. The trend, while fun for many, is extremely dangerous, as evidenced by a fatal crash in Chatsworth Tuesday evening.Riders are aware of the jeopardy they place themselves in while riding these bikes, including Ali Yousefi, who rides an electric bike himself but has several friends who ride mini bikes."Should people be concerned about them?" Yousef asked. "They should be more (concerned) about safety gear....
LOS ANGELES, CA
