When people think of video games, they typically think of people playing on their computer or a console plugged into their TV. Yet, there are tons of games that are released on phone app stores each year just yearning for players to download them. With the sheer amount of games available on a phone, it can be confusing to know where to start. Worry not because I have collected a list of five phone games for all types of gamers.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO