PS4 owners can take advantage of an Apple TV Plus 3-month free trial for a limited time. The deal is similar to the one Sony and Apple offered to PS5 owners last summer, but this one's good for three months instead of six. The good news is that there don't appear to be any strings attached; if you own any PS4 model, you can get yourself three months of Apple TV Plus at no charge. The only qualification besides owning a PS4 is you have to be a first-time subscriber, so those with a current or past Apple TV Plus subscription aren't eligible.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 28 DAYS AGO