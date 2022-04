Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My younger sister “Kendra” holds a lot of resentment toward me. It’s understandable—I was the “golden child” who was routinely praised, pushed to achieve, and held up as the perfect kid, while she was scrutinized for her weight, pushed into beauty pageants and other appearance-focused pursuits, and not at all praised publicly. This pattern existed for our entire childhood and by the time we moved out of our house the damage was done.

KIDS ・ 28 DAYS AGO