ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

Workshop teaches origami as peace meditation

Journal
 3 days ago

NEW ULM–A special origami class will be held at The Grand Center for Arts and Culture, Saturday that will teach students to create the Peace Crane. Instructor Wilbur Neushwander-Fink learned how to make the peace crane in 1983 while working as a Registered...

www.nujournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
News Channel Nebraska

Treating Depression with Meditation

Originally Posted On: https://www.tmshealthandwellness.com/treating-depression-with-meditation/. People who don’t suffer from depression experience sadness in temporary bursts if they are presented with a difficult situation, such as the loss of a loved one. Afterwards, they are able to return to their happy state of mind. However, when a person is depressed, they dwell on sad moments. Releasing them becomes increasingly difficult, and this can lead to major episodes of depression. Research has also proven that high levels of stress can lead to depression as well. It doesn’t matter if the stress is from a positive or negative situation either. For instance, an engaged woman might experience depression from the stress of planning a wedding that she is looking forward to. The overwhelming list of things to do piles on too much pressure, and it just becomes too much to bare. Some people have chemical imbalances in their bodies that can lead to depression too.
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What is transcendental meditation?

Transcendental meditation is a type of meditation during which a person repeats a Sanskrit mantra, or saying, in their mind. It is a secular practice that requires a person to take lessons from an instructor. The Hindu monk Swami Brahmananda Saraswati first popularized transcendental meditation in the United States through...
YOGA
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MEDITATION: Being the church

Jesus came preaching “the kingdom of God,” not “the church,” for what it’s worth. “The time has come, and the kingdom of God has drawn near,” he said at the beginning of his peripatetic work, by which he seems to have meant that his presence equaled God’s kingdom. “Repent and believe the good news!” (Mark 1:15).
RELIGION
Shape Magazine

What Are Sound Baths? Plus, the Healing Benefits of the Meditation

It's Monday morning and you're feeling stressed: Your to-do list is piling up, you realize you completely forgot to buy breakfast supplies, and your office — well — it's looked cleaner. If one of your first instincts is to calm your nervous system with some low-fi beats or meditation music, you already know that sound can turn your mood from frantic to chill. Sound bath meditations take sound therapy to a whole new level — and if you haven't tried one yet, you're going to want this stress-relieving technique in your back pocket the next time you feel burnout coming to get you.
YOGA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Ulm, MN
State
New York State
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
New Ulm, MN
Entertainment
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

MEDITATION: LXX may help

It bugs some students of scripture that they don't know Hebrew, Aramaic or Greek. It shouldn't. You can mine tons of info from a careful analysis of biblehub.com or some other website. That's how I kickstarted my recent habit of consulting the Septuagint, an ancient Greek translation of the Hebrew Bible. Its legend tells us that 70 (or maybe 72) scholars produced it in Egypt. Its usual abbreviation is LXX. It was the Bible that Jesus knew. It is the Bible the New Testament quotes.
RELIGION
actionnews5.com

5 benefits of meditation and mindfulness

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - With the stress off everything going on in the world, from the situation in Ukraine to the pandemic, meditation can provide several health benefits for your mental health. Dr. Gail Gazelle, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at...
MEMPHIS, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy