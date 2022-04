The superintendent of New Ulm Public Schools has issued an apology after several recent incidents centered around the school’s basketball team. Superintendent Jeff Bertrang said one of the boys on the New Ulm team was disciplined for using a slur against a gay player from St. Peter during a game in February. “As has been reported, in a boys’ basketball game against St. Peter last month, a New Ulm player made a hateful comment, a slur, that was directed toward a St. Peter player,” Bertrang’s email says. “While I cannot comment further about his matter, I can acknowledge that this took place and that the athlete has been disciplined.”

NEW ULM, MN ・ 27 DAYS AGO