A Celebration of Life will be held for Paul R. Goecke, of Marshalltown, on Thursday, April 14th at 11:00 a.m. at Clemons United Church of Christ in Clemons. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Iowa River Hospice, Clemons United Church of Christ or Tee Up To Beat Cancer. For online condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com. Mitchell Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the cremation rites. Ph 641-844-1234.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO