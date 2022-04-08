ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshalltown, IA

Lynn L. Banzhaf, 88

Times-Republican
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynn L. Banzhaf, 88, of Marshalltown, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at the Iowa River Hospice Home. Funeral Mass for Lynn will take place on Monday, April 11 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Parish: St. Henry Catholic Church. Friends and family are also invited to...

www.timesrepublican.com

Related
Times-Republican

Loren C. Vogt, 88

Services for Loren C. Vogt, 88, of Marshalltown, formerly of Van Cleve, Iowa, were held on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at First Presbyterian Church with Reverend Bryan Kuntz officiating. He was laid to rest at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. Pallbearers were Christopher Ritland, Timothy Ritland, Jerry Hales, Mark Vogt, John...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Franklin Earl Polley, 97

Franklin Earl Polley, 97, of Marshalltown, died on Saturday, March 26, 2022, surrounded by his family at Grandview Heights Rehab & Healthcare in Marshalltown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi – St. Henry Catholic Church in Marshalltown. Entombment will follow at Riverside Cemetery Mausoleum in Marshalltown. Visitation will be before the service beginning at 9:00 a.m. until service time. A memorial video will be shown in the church during this time. If you are unable to attend the service, it will be live streamed on the Anderson Funeral Home’s Facebook page. Memorial contributions may be directed to Marshall County Conservation Board honoring Frank’s memory.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Deborah Mae Paul

Beloved mother, wife, grandma and friend, Deborah Mae Paul, of Marshalltown, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2022, at the Iowa River Hospice House. Services for Deborah will take place on Monday, April 11, 2022, at 10:30 A.M. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. Friends and family are also invited to attend a visitation one-hour prior to services. Memorials in Deborah’s name may be directed to the Animal Rescue League of Marshalltown. For additional information or to send a condolence to the family please visit www.mitchellfh.com or call 641-844-1234.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Paulette Arlene (Detrick) Gretter, 73

Paulette Arlene (Detrick) Gretter, 73, died on March 29, 2022, at MercyOne Hospice Care in Johnston. A private family Celebration of Life will be held June 5, 2022, in Des Moines. Paulette was born February 11, 1949, in Marshalltown to Vernice (Shrader) and Frank Detrick. She attended St. Mary’s Catholic...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Sandra “Sandy” (Barnert) Duff, 82

Sandra “Sandy” (Barnert) Duff, 82, of Newton, formerly of Marshalltown, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022, at MercyOne Newton Medical Center under the exceptional care of EveryStep Hospice. A celebration of life for Sandy will take place on Saturday, April 16 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m....
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Lue Beaumont, 48

Funeral services for Lue Beaumont, 48, of Marshalltown, were held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Hope United Methodist Church. Chaplain Harlan Nuss officiated the service with a special message from Pastor Dean Fulks, of Columbus, Ohio. Pallbearers were Gavin Beaumont, Blythe Beaumont, Rick Condit, Clayton Condit, Alix Condit, Sydnee...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Ronald Raymond Weir, 88

Ronald Raymond Weir, 88, of Tama, passed away at Sunny Hill Care Center in Tama, on Wednesday, April 6, 2022. A private interment will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. He is survived by his son, Craig (Connie) Weir, of Grinnell; two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. In lieu of...
TAMA, IA
Times-Republican

Joan Merryman Burns, 100

Joan Merryman Burns, 100, formerly of Marshalltown, died on January 10, 2022, at her residence in Griffin, Georgia. Mrs. Burns is survived by four children: Joseph Glenn Burns, of Lawrenceville, Georgia; James William Burns and wife Julienne, of Monroe City, Missouri; Elizabeth Burns Dumas and husband Steve, of Arab, Alabama; and Dr. Robert Jonathan Burns and wife Yoon, of Atlanta, Georgia. Also surviving are eleven grandchildren and fourteen great grandchildren. In addition, she is survived by a sister, Jane Markey, of Marshalltown, Iowa.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Kenneth “Ken” Lee Wilson, 77

Kenneth “Ken” Lee Wilson, 77, of Marshalltown, formerly of Conrad, passed away Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. A visitation celebrating the life of Ken will take place on Wednesday, April 13 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Mitchell Family Funeral Home. Military honors will be provided at 6:30 p.m. by the combined VFW/American Legion Honor Guard of the surrounding area. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family for later designation. For online condolences, please visit www.mitchellfh.com. Mitchell Family Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of Ken and his family. 641-844-1234.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Larry Honeck, 83

Funeral Mass for Larry Honeck, 83, of State Center, was held on Wednesday, April 6, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in State Center with Father Rick Dagit officiating. Honorary pallbearers included Annie Kemmerer, Connor Kemmerer, Robyn Hackett, Nelle Kemmerer, Vincent Clawson, Brynn Kemmerer, Olivia Allen, Hadlee Hackett, Madeleine Allen, Harper Hackett, Jacoby Honeck and Huxton Hackett.
STATE CENTER, IA
Times-Republican

Howard D. Cakerice, 86

Howard D. Cakerice, 86, of Eldora, passed away on April 7, 2022 in Waterloo, Iowa, with his wife and family at his side. Visitation will be held 9:30 until time of funeral service 11:00 am on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at the Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Creps Chapel in Eldora, Iowa, with Rev. Bruce Zimmerman officiating. Burial will follow at Sheller Cemetery.
ELDORA, IA
Times-Republican

Mavis Nelson, 94

Funeral services for Mavis Nelson, 94, were held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 8, 2022, at the Gladbrook United Methodist Church, Gladbrook, IA. Rev. Gideon Gallo officiated the service with special music presented by organist, Deb Wentzien and vocalists Trent Wentzien, David Buskhol and Nate Nelson. Attending the guest...
GLADBROOK, IA
Times-Republican

Linda Elaine Robbins, 83

Linda Elaine Robbins, 83, of Dixon, IL, passed away on Tuesday, April 5, 2022, at Dixon Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Dixon, IL. She worked as a Secretary for the Regional Superintendent of Schools for 25 years prior to her retirement in 2000. Linda was born August 11, 1938, in...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Phillip “Phil” Smithhart, 68

Phillip “Phil” Smithhart, 68, of Marshalltown, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 9, 2022, in the comfort of his home under the care of Iowa River Hospice and surrounded by his loving wife. Services for Phil are pending at this time. For additional information or to send a...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Times-Republican

Samuel (Sam) Ernest Crain, 69

Samuel (Sam) Ernest Crain, of Urbandale, Iowa, died from a brain aneurysm at his home on Thursday, March 31, 2022. He was 69. His family plans to hold a visitation on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Zearing Christian Church, 212 W. Main St, Zearing, IA 50278. The funeral will begin at 2:00 PM. The burial of cremated remains will follow in the Lincoln Township Cemetery in Zearing, Iowa.
ZEARING, IA
Times-Republican

Lynell Henson, 77

Celebrating the Life of Lynell Henson, 77, of Waite Park, MN, will be held on Thursday, April 7, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Lynell passed away peacefully at Iowa River Hospice in Marshalltown, IA, with her son Mark holding her hand on Wednesday, March 30, 2022. Burial will be in the Minnesota State Cemetery, Little Falls. Reverend Timothy Routh will officiate.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA

