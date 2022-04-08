Lynn L. Banzhaf, 88

Dec. 14, 1958 - March 23, 2022. Deborah Lynn Joers (nee Fenney), “Deb,” of Hartford passed away peacefully Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the age of 63. Deb was born December 14, 1958 in Milwaukee, daughter of Philip J. and Kathleen J. (nee Roseland) Fenney. She married the love of her life, Gregory L. Joers, on July 31, 2018. Together they resided in Hartford and enjoyed their love of the outdoors, both enthusiasts for nature, wildlife, travel, motorcycles, ATVs and Deb’s love of horses and horseback riding. Deb’s passion for the outdoors guided her career path into land surveying and she became a registered land surveyor, a field she worked in for over 40 years. Her license plate reads LADYRLS, and Greg loves driving that car. She loved spending time at the Fenney Ridge Farm in Hixton, music and time with family and friends.

HARTFORD, WI ・ 16 DAYS AGO