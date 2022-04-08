ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, MN

CSAH 11 work to begin late summer, early fall

 3 days ago

BROWN COUNTY — Grading and shoulder widening work on Brown County State Aid Highway 11 in Essig and north of Essig will begin late this summer or early fall and continue for two or three months, according to Brown County Highway Engineer Wayne Stevens. Essig road work will...

