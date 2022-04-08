Fix the bottle bill — don’t scrap it

Did you know that 3 of the largest companies in America control almost every prescription processed across the country? These entities, known as Pharmacy Benefits Managers (PBMs) exert enormous control over the pharmaceutical industry and local pharmacies. What began as a way to streamline insurance claims and make things easier to fill prescriptions have become the most powerful companies in America. These companies now decide what drugs you can receive and where you can get them while squeezing money out of the system at the expense of local pharmacies and patient care. Patients, doctors, and pharmacists should not be prevented from making decisions in the best interest of their patients in order to pad PBM profits.

IOWA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO