Iowa State

Fix the bottle bill — don’t scrap it

Times-Republican
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI will stray from a conservation topic a bit. Here are my thoughts on the bottle bill upgrade proposals. 1. Former Gov Robert Ray would be really mad at the whole lot of you for even considering the possibility of eliminating the bottle bill. He must be rolling over in his...

Times-Republican

GOP lawmakers say bottle bill repeal may be the next step

If lawmakers cannot reach a compromise on Iowa’s bottle and can redemption program, they may scrap the law altogether, leaders on Iowa’s bottle bill proposal said Monday. Both the House and Senate have advanced similar plans to change the bottle bill. House Speaker Pat Grassley has said negotiations are ongoing to find a compromise between the two chambers, noting lawmakers have “made as much progress in the Legislature this year than we had in my time that I can remember.”
