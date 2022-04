Rancho Mirage Elementary School students worked together to create a paper chain spanning throughout their entire school. It's all a part of the school's 'Unity Day,' where students were asked to write down their encouraging messages on stands of paper. They sent several messages to the Ukrainian people including, "Together we can help Ukraine" and The post Rancho Mirage Elementary School students show their support for Ukraine during ‘Unity Day’ celebration appeared first on KESQ.

RANCHO MIRAGE, CA ・ 16 DAYS AGO