Mary "Elaine" Williams passed away March 15, 2022 at her home in Keizer, Or. She was born April 12, 1940 in Port Orchard, WA She is survived by her 2 children of Keizer, Robbin Ruiz-Bony and Randy Tomlin. In addition to 3 Grandchildren, Jamie, Nick and Brian Ruiz and 6 Great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her sister Darlaine Watson of Klamath Falls, her 2 brothers Dennis Coleman of Seattle, WA and Ronnie Coleman of Walla Walla, WA. Locally she is also survived by her Great great niece Addie, her Great niece Danni Watson her niece and nephew Nila and Brad Watson and Rick Watson of Sparks, NV. Please visit www.Weddle-Funeral.com to express condolences and view her complete obituary.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 17 DAYS AGO