Aerospace & Defense

All the flights cancelled today from UK airports

By Helen Coffey and Simon Calder
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DVBIL_0f35F8Cc00

Another day, another unremitting stream of travel chaos .

Passengers attempting to jet off on their Easter holidays encountered hours-long security queues and delays, as well as last-minute flight cancellations , at airports across the UK.

EasyJet and British Airways have both had to axe hundreds of services over the last few days, largely citing staff shortages caused by sickness and a need to ramp up recruitment amid a renewed surge in demand for travel.

Here are the flights that are cancelled so far today at the UK’s major airports.

British Airways has cancelled 68 flights on Friday.

British Airways to/from Heathrow

Domestic

  • Aberdeen 0850, 1430
  • Edinburgh 1415
  • Glasgow 1815,
  • Manchester 0855, 2205
  • Newcastle 0725

European

  • Prague 0630, 1530
  • Amsterdam 0640
  • Milan Malpensa 0705, 1510, 2035
  • Brussels 0715
  • Paris 0720
  • Krakow 0740
  • Toulouse 0750, 1555
  • Marseille 0805
  • Budapest 0805
  • Algiers 0805
  • Tirana 0815, 1420
  • Rome 0820
  • Bucharest 0825
  • Athens 0845
  • Zagreb 0905
  • Madrid 1305
  • Stockholm 1415
  • Frankfurt 1515
  • Vienna 1520
  • Hamburg 1540
  • Bologna 1605
  • Berlin 1815
  • Larnaca 1830

Meanwhile easyJet has cancelled 42 flights so far on Friday

EasyJet to/from Gatwick

  • Agadir
  • Venice
  • Preveza
  • Mahon (Menorca)
  • Berlin
  • Milan Malpensa
  • Milan Linate
  • Verona
  • Hamburg
  • Budapest
  • Montpellier
  • Bordeaux
  • Ibiza

EasyJet to/from Luton

  • Amsterdam (2)
  • Belfast International
  • Malaga
  • Milan Malpensa
  • Bodrum

EasyJet to/from Bristol

  • Krakow
  • Dubrovnik

EasyJet to/from Manchester

  • Berlin
  • Hamburg

EasyJet to/from Belfast International

  • Luton

Comments / 4

Kate Parrish
22h ago

Gee, I hope they’re not regretting firing anybody and everybody who refused to take the useless, but deadly vaccine. I’d love to see them all go bankrupt. Maybe if/when they recover, they won’t be quite so bullying about individual health choices.

Reply(2)
7
Daily Mail

Jet2 passengers cheer as woman 'who slapped passengers' and yelled at cabin crew is marched off Manchester airport flight to Turkey after it is diverted to Vienna

Jet2 passengers on a flight from Turkey to Manchester cheered after a violent passenger was led off the flight - which had to be diverted to Vienna. A female passenger on the flight from Manchester to Antalya became unruly around half-way through the scheduled four-and-a-half hour flight on Monday. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Panic as plane malfunctions just 1,100ft from the ground while landing in Paris as pilots lose control and it drifts off course

Pilots of an Air France flight coming into Paris were forced to abort their landing after a technical malfunction onboard which lead the plane to drift off course. In communications with air traffic control, the pilots were audibly panicked at low altitude when they realised the plane deviated to the left and failed to respond to commands.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Former flight attendant reveals her trick for booking cheap flights

As the world’s destinations begin to open up again, it’s a race to that booking button as Britons try to line up the best value adventures for the year ahead.Shopping around, using flight comparison websites and booking a flight and hotel package can all save money when booking a trip - but if you’re flexible on when you want to go, one travel influencer has a savvy tip for you. A former flight attendant and TikTok travel advisor, @hacks.travel, posted her number one tip for finding cheap flight fares online, in a video that has already garnered 2.4 million views.In...
LIFESTYLE
Apartment Therapy

7 Things You Should Never Do at the Airport Before Your Flight

Whether you’ve just booked your dream trip abroad or decided to hop on a domestic flight to visit family, making sure you’re prepared for travel can feel overwhelming. One of the best ways to ensure a smooth trip is by preparing in advance. Things like securing your passport, making sure you are going through security with the right amount of liquids, and checking in at the airport can all be done ahead of time. Bags packed and ready to go?
LIFESTYLE
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
cntraveler.com

Meet the Retirees Who Live on Cruise Ships

When Jeff Farschman, 72, first retired from his role as vice president at Lockheed Martin Services in 2004, he planned on spending his winters as a snowbird enjoying the warm temperatures of the Caribbean. But that all changed when Hurricane Ivan wreaked havoc on Grand Cayman, his island of choice, in September of that same year—so he made what would become a life-changing pivot. Since he’d already booked himself on a week-long cruise to Bermuda, Farschman decided to extend his travels to include six back-to-back cruises (four to Bermuda and two to the Caribbean) culminating as a 47-day trip. This extensive journey became the impetus for how he now spends his retirement: living seven-to-eight months annually aboard Holland America Line cruise ships.
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
The Independent

China plane crash: Flight data shows Boeing 737 jet had briefly pulled out of a 22,000-ft nosedive

Flight data has suggested that the China Eastern plane that crashed earlier this week had pulled out of a 22,000-feet dive and begun to climb back before another dive sent the Boeing 737-800 jet plummeting to the ground. Flight MU5735, which was travelling from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province, to Guangzhou in Guangdong province, crashed on Monday. There were 132 people aboard the Boeing 737-800 jet. But no survivors were found even though rescue efforts were underway for nearly two days before rain suspended operations on Wednesday. Data provided by Swedish air traffic monitoring service FlightRadar24 suggested that...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Pilots of doomed China Eastern flight 5735 failed to respond to multiple calls after tipping into nosedive

Pilots of the Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 flight that crashed after a steep nosedive failed to respond to China’s air traffic controllers despite repeated calls being made, including after the plane’s altitude started to dip rapidly.Flight MU5735 crashed from an altitude of almost 29,000ft into a mountainous and forested area in southern China’s Guangxi province where it caught fire on Monday.The plane, carrying 132 people including flight crew, was flying from Kunming, the capital of Yunnan province to Guangzhou in Guangdong province.An official from China’s air traffic controllers said at a press conference, the government’s first official briefing on...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Air France pilots abort landing in Paris as plane becomes ‘unresponsive’

Pilots of an Air France flight aborted a landing attempt in Paris as the plane became “unresponsive” to their commands and drifted off course.The Boeing 777 aircraft was arriving at Charles de Gaulle airport from New York’s JFK Airport when the technical problem occurred and the plane deviated from its landing route.In air traffic control audio posted by Air Live, one pilot can heard shouting “stop, stop” while alarm noises were going off in the background.He told the tower that he would call them back, and another plane was told to stop its approach to the runway “immediately” while...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
