ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

Local market holding glass fundraiser for Ukraine

Journal
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW ULM–New Ulm’s Own Fair Trade market is taking donation for the International Rescue Committee to help the people of Ukraine. Jeanie Hinsman, New Ulm’s Own founder, said the International Rescue Committee will provide resources to the people impacted by the...

www.nujournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Ulm, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
New Ulm, MN
Society
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Former NATO commander says Western fears of nuclear war are preventing a proper response to Putin

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. A former top NATO commander has said Western fears “about nuclear weapons and World War III” have left it “fully deterred” and Vladimir Putin “completely undeterred” as the Russian leader pursues his increasingly brutal invasion of Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Albert Einstein
CBS Chicago

Riot Fest founder holding fundraiser for Ukraine to honor grandparents

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The founder of Chicago's Riot Fest is hosting a fundraiser for Ukraine and it's inspired by a family connection.Founder Mike Petryshyn's grandparents are all from Ukraine. He wanted to help when he was "watching everything unfold" having been raised Ukrainian. "Everything our grandparents told us, what happened to them, is coming to fruition in our generation," Petryshyn said. "We are doing what we can. I'm beside myself." You can buy Ukraine Riot Fest t-shirts and 100% of the proceeds benefit Ukraine organizations. The limited edition shirts are $25 each. The fundraiser benefits two organizations, Razom for Ukraine and Revived Soldiers Ukraine."The response has been overwhelming," Petryshyn said. He released the following statement: "Eighty years ago, Ukrainians like my grandparents left everything they knew and loved to escape Stalinism. It appears history may be repeating itself. With mortars exploding behind them, Ukrainians are beginning to flee their homeland as their sovereignty and independence begin to crumble.And as the world watches innocent lives being lost, I humbly ask—as a proud Ukrainian-American—to not sit idly."
CHICAGO, IL
Sand Hills Express

Owners of Eastern European pop-up hold fundraiser for Ukraine

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, it came as no surprise to New York pastry chef Jessica Quinn. “I want to say that it was shock and horror, but it wasn’t,” she told CBS News. “Growing up with parents who grew up in the U.S.S.R., within Soviet Russia, it almost just felt like history repeating itself… It’s obviously a horror to see Russia invading Ukraine, but it’s almost like a re-lived horror. We’ve done this before. We’ve seen it before.”
CHARITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stained Glass#Ukraine#Charity#Russian#Ukrainians
KGW

BottleDrop holds fundraiser to support Mercy Corps' Ukraine relief effort

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Oregonians looking for a way to help Ukrainians impacted by the Russian invasion can help relief efforts through BottleDrop. The Oregon Beverage Recycling Cooperative (OBRC), which operates the BottleDrop network, announced a fundraising campaign on Monday. Between now and April 10, green bag account holders can make donations from their BottleDrop accounts to support aid provided by Mercy Corps. OBRC will match donations with a $25,000 contribution from its emergency fund. People can also donate 10-cent redeemable cans and bottles by taking them to any BottleDrop center.
CLACKAMAS, OR
Fortune

A new COVID wave is probably coming, and America just doesn’t seem to care

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It was a viral moment that elicited both nervous laughs and tears of joy from a pandemic-weary nation: Colorado Gov. Jared Polis awaiting his state's first COVID vaccine shipment in December 2020, staring at a delivery door like a child stares at a fireplace on Christmas Eve.
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
Country
Russia
AFP

Russia refocusing on Donbas but no offensive yet: Pentagon

Russian forces are reinforcing around the Donbas, notably near the town of Izyum, but have not yet launched an offensive to seize control of the disputed region of eastern Ukraine, Pentagon officials said Monday. A senior US defense official said earlier Monday that the United States does not believe a "new offensive" in the Donbas region has begun yet.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
Reuters

Gasoline seen boosting U.S. consumer prices in March

WASHINGTON, April 11 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer prices likely increased by the most in 16-1/2 years in March as Russia's war against Ukraine boosted the cost of gasoline to record highs, resulting in annual inflation rising at its fastest pace since the early 1980s. The Labor Department's consumer price report...
TRAFFIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy