CHICAGO -- As lessons go, this was an interesting one. The Stars were crestfallen Saturday after they allowed two late goals and lost at home to the New Jersey Devils. So, getting on a plane and flying to Chicago for a Sunday night game was a definite chore. But Dallas made the most of the experience, winning a 6-4 game against the Blackhawks at United Center, and regaining their footing in the battle for a Western Conference playoff spot.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 4 HOURS AGO