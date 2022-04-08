ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Six things you need to know about Sabaton

By Dave Everley
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWar: what is it good for? In the case of Sabaton it's the inspiration for a lot of grandiose heavy metal and more. There are few heavy metal bands you’d want on your side in a war, but Sabaton are one of them. Not least because the Swedes’ stage show features...

loudersound.com

The Story Behind The Song: Megadeth’s Peace Sells

Megadeth’s debut album, 1985’s Killing Is My Business… And Business Is Good, was recorded on a budget of $8000, and it sounded like it. That record crackled with energy and spite - it was leader Dave Mustaine’s personal fuck-you to his former bandmates in Metallica, who had kicked him out of the band a couple of years earlier for partying too hard.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

10 movies that get metal absolutely right

Hollywood and metal should be polar opposites. One’s a mainstream behemoth that dominates the entertainment industry; the other’s an obnoxious underdog that wants to piss on everything the mainstream stands for. Yet, occasionally the two can come together and create a miracle: a movie that both wows the masses and leaves metalheads beaming. Here are just ten of them:
MOVIES
loudersound.com

This rare video of Avenged Sevenfold at Warped 2003 is chaos and we love it

This footage of Avenged playing old school track Second Heartbeat has us reaching for our battered old Vans. Years before Avenged Sevenfold became one of the single biggest heavy metal bands of their generation, they were a bunch of contrary, lairy Orange County kids making a racket and mixing it up in a scene dominated by emo and pop punk mainstays and emerging metalcore heroes-in-waiting.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

The Kinks, The Pretenders, and the story of the song that started a family

A song about a girlfriend, Stop Your Sobbing was covered by someone who then became its writer’s girlfriend. The Pretenders’ take on The Kinks’ Stop Your Sobbing is far from being the only cover to be praised by the person who wrote the original. But it’s possibly the only one that led to a romantic relationship between people involved in each version.
MUSIC
The Week

Listen to Pink Floyd's Ukraine charity single 'Hey Hey Rise Up,' the band's 1st new music since 1994

Pink Floyd on Friday released a new single, "Hey Hey Rise Up," featuring vocals by Ukrainian singer Andriy Khlyvnyuk and guitar solos by David Gilmour. Drummer Nick Mason, bass player Guy Pratt, and keyboardist Nitin Sawhney also perform on the song, Pink Floyd's first new music since 1994's Division Bell. (Roger Waters, who split from the band in 1985, did not participate.)
WORLD
loudersound.com

Robert Plant reveals the eight songs he'd take to a desert island

Robert Plant has revealed the eight songs he'd take with him to a desert island. Appearing on The BBC's long-running interview series Desert Island Discs, the former Led Zeppelin man picked songs by Mario Lanza, Eddie Cochran, Howlin' Wolf and more, and finished with Your Long Journey, one of his own songs with Alison Krauss, from 2007's Raising Sand album.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

A Cliff Burton museum is opening and we want to go ASAP

Sweden is to open a Cliff Burton museum in honour of the late Metallica bassist, who died in 1986. A Cliff Burton Museum is scheduled to launch in Ljungby, Sweden next month. The museum will honour the life of the late Metallica bassist, who died in a tour bus accident on September 27, 1986, 12 miles north of Ljungby. At the time of the crash, Metallica were on tour with Anthrax across Europe.
MUSEUMS
loudersound.com

Watch the video for new Pink Floyd song Hey Hey Rise Up

Pink Floyd have unveiled the video for brand new track Hey Hey Rise Up - the British legends' first new original music they've recorded together as a band since 1994’s The Division Bell. Proceeds from sales of the song will go towards Ukraine Humanitarian Relief. The band announced earlier...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Introducing Meer: the Norwegian pop-proggers you need to hear

Norwegian chamber prog octet Meer make a quantum leap with their second album, The Playing House. Ninety minutes’ drive north of Oslo and on the shore of Lake Mjøsa lies the town of Hamar, where six of Meer’s eight members attended the same high school. Seldom does...
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Watch the powerful video for Ms Amy Birks' art-rock single Brothers

John Hackett and Frank Van Essen guest on Ms Amy Birks' second solo album, In Our Souls - available now on digital platforms. Former Beatrix Player, Ms Amy Birks showcases a new sound on her latest single, Brothers – watch the video below. The track, which includes guest musicians John Hacket and Frank Van Essen, is taken from her second solo album, In Our Souls, available now on digital platforms and officially released on June 17.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Spiritbox reveal that they are already working on eight new songs

In the wake of their monumental success of their 2021 debut album Eternal Blue, Spiritbox have revealed that they are already working on new material. In 2021, hardcore metallers Spiritbox were everybody's favourite rising stars. The success of their 2021 debut album Eternal Blue was confirmation that here was a band well deserving of their hype which surrounded them, and cemented them as vital new faces on a flourishing global metal scene.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Listen to Catwoman sing Alice In Chains and Misfits classics

In season 4 of Showtime comedy-drama Californication, a TV show completely unrelated to the Red Hot Chili Peppers' 1999 album which shares the same name, the world, or at least a reasonably convincing cast of extras corralled into iconic LA venue the Whiskey A Go-Go, is introduced to grungy rockers Queens Of Dogtown, after they recruit Becca Moody (actress Madelaine Martin) as their second guitarist. Miss Moody is the daughter of the show's main character, Hank Moody, played by David Duchovny, a sex-and-alcohol addict who can hardly complain when his teenage daughter starts to show signs of rebelliousness.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

How James Hetfield helped Ghost become the biggest metal band of the decade

The Metallica frontman and his band have given Ghost some major boosts over the years. If 2022 has proven anything in metal, it's that Ghost are the most widely celebrated and talked-about band of their entire generation. With latest album Impera smashing it in charts around the world and the Swedes playing huge venues across The States and Europe, it's hard to think of another metal band to have emerged at the start of the 2010s that has reaped such huge success.
ROCK MUSIC
loudersound.com

Pink Floyd's new single: the internet has reacted, and not all of it is good

Pink Floyd's Hey Hey Rise Up will raise money for humanitarian relief in Ukraine, but some people still can't see past the band lineup. Out of the blue, a new Pink Floyd single has arrived. Prompted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine, it's been launched to raise funds for humanitarian relief in the country.
INTERNET
loudersound.com

How a Bruce Springsteen tale of poverty and despair was given vibrant new life by Rage Against The Machine

A Bruce Springsteen song of hardship, it’s easy to see why Rage Against The Machine were inspired to cover The Ghost Of Tom Joad. It was November 1995, and at first glance The Ghost Of Tom Joad, Bruce Springsteen’s eleventh album, was dead on arrival (it was his first release for two decades to not make the US Top 5). Yet the record hadn’t passed entirely without ripples.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

“Metallica are not for wimps”: Bob Rock reveals the secrets of the Black Album and Load

An exclusive interview with Bob Rock – the producer who helped steer Metallica to superstardom. Ambitious, driven, uncompromising and supremely self-confident, in the first decade of their career, Metallica weren’t used to hearing the word ‘no’. So when Bob Rock turned down an offer to mix the band’s fifth album, James Hetfield and Lars Ulrich were initially affronted, then intrigued. Passing on that opportunity would turn out to be one of the smartest decisions of the Canadian sound engineer/producer’s career, for it opened up a dialogue with Metallica that would ultimately result in Rock producing the quartet’s next four albums: Metallica (known globally as The Black Album), Load, Reload and St. Anger. It’s fair to say that the relationship between the Winnipeg-born studio technician and the San Francisco band wasn’t always entirely harmonious…
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Kontinuum release video for another new track, Hafið Logar

Icelandic ambient prog rockers Kontinuum have released a lyric video for another brand new song, Hafið Logar, which you can watch below. It follows the release last year of Hjartavél, the first new music the band had released since 2018's No Need To Reason album. "Continuing our works...
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Joe Satriani has just released his best album in more than two decades

At Amazon (opens in new tab) at Amazon (opens in new tab) at Zavvi UK (opens in new tab) Metallica's Kirk Hammett recently told this writer that when his former guitar teacher Joe Satriani broke through, he effectively created a genre all his own. Satriani has been making his ‘strange,...
SHOPPING

