The boss of energy firm Cuadrilla has accused the Government of failing to back up recent “rhetoric” on keeping the door open to fracking.Chief executive Francis Egan said work to concrete up the UK’s only shale wells in Lancashire will have to start “imminently” in the absence of any official confirmation that the Government wanted to halt the move.He urged the Government to withdraw its instruction to plug the wells, lift the moratorium on fracking and use the site to produce domestic shale gas.Ministers have raised the prospect of rethinking the UK ban on fracking amid soaring gas prices and...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 28 DAYS AGO