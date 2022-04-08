WATCH: Goat Yoga craze reaches Borderland
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A growing trend for a different type of yoga has finally reached the Borderland: Goat Yoga.
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doing yoga on its own is a relaxation tool, but doing it with a group of baby goats takes it to a whole other level.
Owner of Los Rivas ranch, Roberto Rivas Junior, got the idea from visiting another goat yoga class in New Mexico and wanted to bring this experience to the Borderland.
“For certain people its opened up their door to a healthier lifestyle and that is an amazing thing for us because it shows we are doing something positive,” Rivas said.
Rivas is a disabled veteran suffering from PTSD and explained he bought the ranch and started caring for animals to better his mental health.
