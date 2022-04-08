ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

WATCH: Goat Yoga craze reaches Borderland

By Chris Babcock
KTSM
KTSM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sNwsi_0f35DMXx00

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A growing trend for a different type of yoga has finally reached the Borderland: Goat Yoga.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Doing yoga on its own is a relaxation tool, but doing it with a group of baby goats takes it to a whole other level.

Owner of Los Rivas ranch, Roberto Rivas Junior, got the idea from visiting another goat yoga class in New Mexico and wanted to bring this experience to the Borderland.

“For certain people its opened up their door to a healthier lifestyle and that is an amazing thing for us because it shows we are doing something positive,” Rivas said.

Rivas is a disabled veteran suffering from PTSD and explained he bought the ranch and started caring for animals to better his mental health.

El Paso Goat Yoga

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

EPPD attribute “teamwork” to capture of Armed Robber

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Police Department says that teamwork was involved in the capture of an armed robber Sunday morning. At 4:42 A.M., 27-year-old Michael Nicholas Noder walked into the Seven-Eleven store located at 5007 Alabama. Noder pulled out a knife, threatened the store clerk, and stole several scratch-off lottery tickets. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Car goes up in flames in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- A big plume of black smoke could be seen on I-10 in west El Paso early Thursday morning. A car went up in flames near I-10 west and Resler Drive shortly before 7 a.m. The fire fully engulfed the hood of the vehicle. El Paso fire crews were on the scene […]
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
State
New Mexico State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
State
Texas State
City
Pharr, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
El Paso, TX
Pets & Animals
El Paso, TX
Sports
El Paso, TX
Lifestyle
1230 ESPN

Namaste: Watch Elephants Do Yoga At The Denver Zoo

When you think of elephants you think big, heavy, maybe intimidating while being cute at the same time but something that never ever crossed my mind was flexible. However, at least with this elephant at the Denver Zoo, I may and we all may need to rewire our brains in terms of our thoughts on elephants and what we think we know about the world's largest land animal after seeing this impressive display of yoga at the Denver Zoo.
DENVER, CO
Mashed

Walmart Will Stop Selling This Long-Debated Product In Some Locations

Fast facts about smoking: The habit is on the decline and has been for some time, but the CDC estimates that 13 out of every 100 adults smoke cigarettes on a regular basis, which amounts to more than 30 million Americans. Here's where the stats get grim: Cigarette smoking continues to be the number-one "cause of preventable disease, disability, and death" in the U.S., leading to 480,000 deaths annually.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Goats#Yoga Class#Borderland#Los Rivas#Nmsu#Aaa#The Apple App Store#The Google Play Store#Nexstar Media Inc
San Antonio Current

One of Texas' two medical cannabis suppliers puts San Antonio on 'short list' for dispensary

Texas Original Compassionate Cultivation, or TXOG, one of only two suppliers for Texas' medical marijuana program, has put San Antonio on its "short list" for a stand-alone dispensary, according to company officials. Morris Denton, CEO of the Austin-based TXOG shared that assessment after the company last week announced it will...
Greyson F

After 42 Years, Local Restaurant Forced to Close

A legendary Italian deli is now closed.Sorin Popa/Unsplash. Many restaurants come and go, lasting little more than a few years and leaving nothing but an open storefront, poised to be replaced by another temporary restaurant. However, there are those select few that defy the odds. The restaurants that discover the perfect combination of delicious food and an enjoyable dining experience. The restaurants that are able to discover the secret are able to last decades and are often passed down from one generation to the next. And yet, when they close shop, they leave more than an empty building. They leave a lasting legacy and a hole in the hearts and stomachs of local fans.
TUCSON, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Yoga
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
PTSD
KRQE News 13

Which New Mexico cities sold the most cannabis?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You might have already heard that the first weekend of retail recreational cannabis sales brought more than $3.5 million in purchases. But which communities had the most cannabis customers? Across New Mexico, buyers made nearly 58,000 adult-use cannabis purchases from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 3. Now, new data from the […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
deseret.com

Colorado offers cash to residents who replace their lawns

A new bill in Colorado would develop a statewide voluntary turf replacement program that would offer money to residents who replace irrigated grass with “water-wise landscaping.”. If the bill — House Bill 1151 — is passed, the state would offer money to different organizations and individuals — local governments,...
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

Information needed in disappearance of Rio Rancho teen

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are asking for help finding a missing 17-year-old girl. They say Brittney Romero Alvarez left a transitional home in Rio Rancho back in October or November of last year and had not been located since. However, they say CYFD last spoke with her on February 16. Brittany was […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
WFAA

California beverage company moving headquarters to Central Texas, Gov. Abbott announces

KYLE, Texas — A California-based beverage company is the latest business moving its headquarters to Central Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that Sovereign Flavors will relocate its operations to Kyle from Orange County. The company will bring its headquarters, manufacturing, quality assurance and research and development departments to the area.
KYLE, TX
Westword

Ten Best Places to Live in Colorado Now

The 2022 list of the top ten places to live in Colorado from the Niche website offers an intriguing lineup led once again by Holly Hills, a community in Arapahoe County that's topped this particular roster each of the previous two years. It's also number one on several other Niche lists, including best Colorado suburbs, best places to raise a family in Colorado, best places to buy a house in Colorado, best places to retire in Colorado, and more, more, more.
COLORADO STATE
KRQE News 13

New Mexico News Podcast: Cash payments for New Mexicans

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – For the fifth time in the last four years, New Mexico lawmakers are heading back to Santa Fe for another special session. This time, lawmakers are weighing a massive proposal that could send $500 or $1,000 cash payments to New Mexico tax filers, depending on if they’re single or joint filers. […]
SANTA FE, NM
KTSM

KTSM

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
768K+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy