Two new Amazon movies have been announced, both with star-studded casts attached. One of these is I Helped Destroy People starring Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who will also produce the movie alongside Michael B. Jordan. Based on the 2021 New York Times article of the same name, the movie will center around an FBI agent who was tasked with infiltrating Muslim communities after 9/11 as the only Black agent at his bureau. He became so disillusioned by the war on terror that he became a whistleblower, which ultimately led to him being sent to prison.

MOVIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO