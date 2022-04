For more than 16 percent of every 24-hour period, the cameras monitoring the ballot counting at the Anchorage Election Center at Ship Creek go dark to the public on YouTube. That problem of a three- to four-hour gap in the livestream was laid out in detail by a member of the public on Wednesday night at the Anchorage Assembly. The only Assembly member who appeared to care was Eagle River Assemblywoman Jamie Allard.

18 DAYS AGO